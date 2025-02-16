14 Microwave Hacks You Didn't Know You Needed

The microwave was a real game-changer in the kitchen when it was first introduced. While early models had their hiccups, the speedy cooking time was enough of an improvement that people happily put up with any early issues. Over the years, the microwave has become such a necessity that many apartments include one along with the standard range and fridge, instead of requiring tenants to buy their own.

As busy cooks try to find more ways to speed up the preparation process for meals, the microwave's abilities have allowed it to shine, even as air fryers and multi-cookers vie for attention. The fact that you can adjust the cooking power level and reduce how much heat ends up in your kitchen is often enough to make the appliance invaluable. But there's still a heck of a lot more that you can do with your microwave than you may have realized. These 14 hacks you didn't know you needed should help you do everything from preparing ingredients to proofing bread dough.