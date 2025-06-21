The Controversial Kitchen Appliance Chef David Chang Thinks You Should Be Using More

David Chang uses a microwave to cut cooking time for whole dishes and to help out with simple tasks. Talking to Architectural Digest, Chang boasted about creating a new, less complicated recipe for chawanmushi, a dish that normally requires a double boiler. Chang also has favorite hacks, like putting citrus in the microwave for a few seconds before juicing. This, he explained in "Cooking at Home," softens the membranes of the fruit, yielding more juice. He also suggested using the appliance to heat herbs and spices to better express their flavors.

Chang has even sought to dispel certain myths about microwaves, including the idea that cooking destroys the nutrients in food. As he told First We Feast's Sean Evans on the "Hot Ones" talk show, "When I say it's the cleanest, most effective way to cook something and to retain the nutrients, I legitimately can't find a better way to cook something." And, as he wrote in his 2021 cookbook, "Complaints about microwaves causing cancer are patently stupid."

The six-time James Beard award winner's commitment to microwave cooking is strong enough that he partnered with a cookware company to launch a line of glass microwave-safe storage dishes called Anyday. The bowls are designed to prevent food from drying out and have a knob vent that can be opened or closed to lock in steam and let out air. But, again, Chang doesn't consider microwaves the be-all and end-all in the kitchen. As he said in his book, "Think of your microwave like spellcheck — it won't magically make a crappy paper better, but it is an amazingly effective tool."