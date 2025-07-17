7 Kraft Products To Keep Out Of Your Grocery Cart Now And Forever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone has heard of Kraft. The brand has been around for more than 120 years and produces some of the most widely recognized condiments and processed food items on shelves. Chances are, you have at least one Kraft product in your fridge or pantry. From the beloved Mac and Cheese to Kraft Singles to salad dressings galore, the company has enjoyed a lot of success over the years.

However, things have been changing. Over the last few years, Kraft Heinz has been facing some hard times. Its revenue dropped drastically in 2019 after more customers started moving toward eating healthier, less processed foods. In more recent years, the brand has faced backlash and complaints over the use of artificial dyes and preservatives. The company has also faced class-action lawsuits and product recalls.

With all this recent news, it begs the question: Are Kraft products worth buying? From my research into all the controversy and complaints, I've come to the conclusion that the products on this list are not. These products are either unhealthy, don't taste that great, or both. Opinions were gathered from forums, rankings, reviews, and news sources. Here are seven Kraft products that you're better off leaving out of your grocery cart now and forever.