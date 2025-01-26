Cupcake Liners Are Your Secret Weapon For Organized Packed Snacks

Picture this: You are sitting down to enjoy your packed lunch after a busy morning at work. You open your lunchbox and find that your M&Ms have turned into a sticky, chocolatey mess. Even worse, the chocolate candy is now touching your carrots, which in return is touching the crackers. That means you are left with chocolate-covered carrots and soggy crackers as a side dish. However, there is a simple way to prevent this. Consider using cupcake liners as dividers to organize a lunch or snack box.

Cupcake liners are surprisingly versatile and can serve several different purposes in the kitchen — like making muffins without a muffin tin. This hack in particular is perfect for bakers who tend to already have cupcake liners on hand, those looking to get extra use out of their reusable liners, or someone wanting to cut back on plastic. Rather than placing food directly in your lunchbox or in plastic bags, you can instead use the liners to better section off your food items and keep them separated. Though many lunchboxes already have sections, using liners can provide additional segments and protection against foods touching.

So, if you end up needing to place goldfish in the same side of your lunchbox as a turkey and cheese sandwich, you can do so without the cheesy crackers touching the soft bread. As a bonus, the hack also makes cleaning lunchboxes much easier, as the liner provides a barrier between the food and the box.