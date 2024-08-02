The Invention Of Kraft Singles Changed The Cheese World
The Kraft brand might be a household name today, it wasn't too long ago that the company was virtually unknown. Coming about in the early 1900s, the company is still relatively new. While many of us still use some of the brand's products today, from its silky Velveeta cheese to its boxed macaroni, Kraft contributed a whole lot more to the food community than just that.
You see, before Kraft came onto the scene, cheese was sold exclusively in wedges cut from large wheels. Because of the dairy product's short shelf life, cheesemakers often sold their loot from horse-drawn carriages or cars because it couldn't survive shipping. This cheese was also very crumbly and difficult to cut, and since it was sold in large quantities, much of it just ended up going to waste.
This all changed in 1935 and the younger brother of founder James L. Kraft, Norman, kick-started a new era. Curious if he could make the brand's products more convenient for consumers, he melted some cheddar cheese into a hot liquid and poured it onto a cold table, rolled it out, and cut the sheet into squares. This meant the product never had to be formed into a wheel or block, and marked the creation of the first-ever cheese slice.
How Kraft Singles revolutionized the cheese industry
The invention of the cheese slice made for a dairy product that melted better and could last a much longer time than any alternatives. Still, when Norman Kraft initially debuted his creation to his staff, some were bewildered by its simplicity. Many wondered: Isn't this just sliced cheese? According to the Kraft website, Norman replied to those sentiments simply by saying, "Cheese slices — big difference." But really, what sets them apart from a cut fresh off a block?
Compared to traditional blocks of cheese, Kraft's pre-sliced versions melt much easier, which is why they're often the go-to choice for making grilled cheese or topping off a burger (so you can avoid all the cons of melting cheese). Additionally, with the invention of individually packaged cheese slices later in the 1950s, the product was also able to remain fresh for a much longer period than traditional options. In fact, the processed cheese could now even be packaged and shipped all over, including to soldiers during war. Melting and cutting the dairy product into uniform slices also provided more consistent flavor and texture, so its debut had more benefits than one.
A rocky road to success
Long story short, Kraft made cheese a more accessible choice for everyone. Still, the journey there wasn't easy. Norman Kraft spent 15 years perfecting his initial production process, so it took some time before his cheese slice reached the market. Since warm cheddar cheese is so difficult to cut, he experimented with chilled rollers, among other things, and eventually landed on a contraption that rolled the dairy product into long strips and cut them into 3-inch slices. The invention finally came together and hit markets in 1950, and almost overnight cheese sales rose by nearly 150%, according to The New York Times Magazine. Eight pieces of cheese were sold in each pack.
From there, Kraft debuted its individually-wrapped cheese slices in 1956, since its stacked cheese would often stick together. The rest is history, and now the company is one of the leading cheese brands, rolling out new Kraft singles flavors and quantities all the time (the brand even sells a 96-pack if you're cooking for a crowd). So, while the invention of Kraft's revolutionary cheese slice took some time, it might be safe to say that it was worth the wait.