The Invention Of Kraft Singles Changed The Cheese World

The Kraft brand might be a household name today, it wasn't too long ago that the company was virtually unknown. Coming about in the early 1900s, the company is still relatively new. While many of us still use some of the brand's products today, from its silky Velveeta cheese to its boxed macaroni, Kraft contributed a whole lot more to the food community than just that.

You see, before Kraft came onto the scene, cheese was sold exclusively in wedges cut from large wheels. Because of the dairy product's short shelf life, cheesemakers often sold their loot from horse-drawn carriages or cars because it couldn't survive shipping. This cheese was also very crumbly and difficult to cut, and since it was sold in large quantities, much of it just ended up going to waste.

This all changed in 1935 and the younger brother of founder James L. Kraft, Norman, kick-started a new era. Curious if he could make the brand's products more convenient for consumers, he melted some cheddar cheese into a hot liquid and poured it onto a cold table, rolled it out, and cut the sheet into squares. This meant the product never had to be formed into a wheel or block, and marked the creation of the first-ever cheese slice.

