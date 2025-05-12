15 Ways To Improve Store-Bought BBQ Sauce

If you're stocking up on essentials for an upcoming barbecue, there are some things that you'll absolutely want to add to your cart. Plates, napkins (ribs can be messy!), ketchup, and drinks are must-haves, as well as one condiment that outdoor cooking enthusiasts likely know all too well: barbecue sauce. There are so many different variations of barbecue sauce available at the grocery store, including tomato-forward, acidic, thick, thin, hot, mild, and seemingly every sauce in between. If you have a tried-and-true barbecue sauce brand that you absolutely love, then you might be in the minority — because the rest of us are playing a culinary game of Russian roulette to try and find a flavorful sauce that hits all the flavor marks and elevates our protein of choice.

The good news is that even if you buy a store-bought barbecue sauce that's not to your liking, you can easily transform and balance out its flavors by adding one (or more) extra ingredients to it. We curated a list of some of the pantry staples you should consider adding to your store-bought barbecue sauce, whether you need to make the texture thinner or thicker, want to drive home the sweetness, or offer some unique, umami contrast to better complement whatever you're eating it with.