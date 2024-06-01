Common Grocery Store Food Labels That Are A Huge Red Flag

When buying yogurt, you might want to seek out products that meet certain nutritional criteria, such as extra protein or less fat. But, it can be hard to accurately compare labels on yogurt containers across all brands. The light label on yogurt can be misleading because it doesn't provide any health information about the product relative to other, similar types of yogurt in the dairy case. It just means that the yogurt has less fat or calories than the regular version of that product from the same company. Brands are only required to differentiate between how their own products were processed and not between their light yogurt and offerings from other brands.

Even though a yogurt is labeled as light, it could still be loaded with chemicals, preservatives, and extra sugar compared to other brands. It's best to look at the nutrition facts on the back to compare these things. You may also see a yogurt labeled as "lite," which is the same marketing with a different spelling. In either case, look closer at the nutrition label and ingredients list for the most helpful information.

You can also seek out yogurt labeled as low-fat or non-fat. These labels actually do provide information about the fat content that can be used to compare them to other brands. Per FDA rules, low-fat yogurt needs to be between 0.5% and 2% fat, while non-fat yogurt can't have more than 0.5% fat.

