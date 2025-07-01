10 Store-Bought Horseradish Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Horseradish may be a condiment that you don't think about often. Yes, most of us are aware that it is one of the key ingredients in cocktail sauce, but it's not something that you would eat straight. Rather, you'd probably blend it into a sauce or add it to your deviled eggs to give them a bold pop of flavor. However, there is so much more to this saucy little sauce, and it can be used on a wider range of foods than you might think.

Horseradish is a white root that has a strong, distinct taste and smell. It's been around for a very long time, used by ancient Egyptians, early Greeks, and is a major part of the Passover Seder. The root is native to Eastern Europe and was mostly used for medicinal purposes before people started using it on their food.

Today, there are countless ways to use horseradish in cooking. Stores carry numerous brands that sell both prepared horseradish and horseradish sauces. You can add a dollop to your mashed potatoes for a good kick, slather it on your oysters, or add a zing to your steak. But if you're not sure which store-bought brand is best, we've got you. We tried 10 different horseradish brands and ranked them from worst to best.