When we're on the hunt for a simple weeknight meal, spaghetti or takeout could be in the near future. But what about good old-fashioned mac and cheese? While some might reserve this childhood favorite for, well, children, it's hard even for adults to resist the combination of cheese and noodles. Still, is the brand our parents swore by when we were kids still any good? To get a good read on the boxed mac and cheese aisle of modern times, Chowhound's own Katie Melynn ranked popular mac and cheese brands and found that the best boxed mac and cheese wasn't from Kraft or Velveeta. Instead, it's from Goodles.

While Goodles might not be a household name, Melynn says it's even more delicious than the pioneers of the mac and cheese game. Founded in 2021, Goodles challenges the idea that boxed mac and cheese is an unhealthy indulgence reserved for kids. Now, adults can enjoy mac and cheese and cook up a serving that comes packed with nutrients. Melynn found Goodles Cheddy Mac to have a deliciously rich flavor, with textural noodles that are much firmer than the mushy ones offered by competitors. This meal is also higher in protein and fiber than other leading brands and has no artificial ingredients.