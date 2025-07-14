9 Gluten-Free Beers Absolutely Worth Sipping, According To Experts
Whether you're gluten-free by necessity or by choice, finding a beer that doesn't compromise on flavor can be a challenge. For years, gluten-free beer options were few and far between, and often lacked the complexity, body, and variety of traditional brews. But that's changing. Today's brewers are experimenting with gluten-free grains like buckwheat, millet, and sorghum, as well as new techniques that reduce gluten while preserving the rich flavor that beer lovers expect.
This list highlights nine standout beers that are either naturally gluten-free or crafted using gluten-reduction methods. Some are brewed in dedicated gluten-free facilities, while others undergo rigorous testing to meet safety standards for gluten-sensitive drinkers. From IPAs and fruity sours to rich Belgian styles and easy-drinking lagers, these recommendations make it clear that gluten-free beer can hold its own.
We spoke with cicerones, beer buyers, and bar managers across the country to spotlight which gluten-free beers they love, what flavors to expect, and what to pair them with. Whether you're hosting a summer cookout, stocking your cooler, or just exploring new brews, these picks are here to raise the bar. Your next favorite might just be gluten-free — and totally delicious.
1. Green's Tripel Ale
Green's Tripel Ale delivers bold flavor, complexity, and character in every sip. This beer is brewed in Belgium with ancient grains including buckwheat, millet, brown rice, and sorghum, and clocks in at 8.5% ABV. (Check out what exactly makes a beer a tripel.) It holds a gluten-free certification and is endorsed by the National Celiac Foundation. The ale drinks big and is rich, aromatic, and unapologetically celebratory. Doug Chippewa, director of operations at Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, says, "[The fact that] this beer has the flavor profile of a traditional tripel ale without barley is a true accomplishment and is underrated."
Anne Becerra, the first female certified cicerone in New York City, highlights the tripel's "hints of vanilla, stone fruit, and apple skin." She calls it a favorite among champagne lovers, cider drinkers, and anyone craving a complex beer to savor rather than chug. Jenn Klein, Yard House's resident beer expert and certified cicerone, agrees. "[It's] rich and full-flavored with a light body and lively carbonation," she says. "Aromas of spice and herbs give way to lingering notes of candied fruit. At 8.5% ABV, it's surprisingly smooth."
That smooth intensity pairs well with bold dishes. Becerra mentions the beer's flavors shine on their own but work incredibly well with food, such as "the cooked, caramelized flavors of meats, sweet and sour sauces, bitter greens, and funky cheeses." Klein adds that gluten-free pairings are plentiful. "With more gluten-free meal options available now, pairing isn't limited to salads or vegetables," she says. "I love matching [gluten-free] beers with everything from gluten-free pasta and pizza to steaks and salads."
2. Stone Delicious IPA
Stone Delicious IPA is a gluten-reduced, citrus-forward brew from California that surprises even seasoned drinkers. Doug Chippewa puts this IPA high on his list of favorites. "This [beer] is a shocker for most people," he says. "It leaves you wanting to go back for more with every sip." The beer is brewed with traditional barley and uses a fermentation process to break down the gluten.
Flavor-wise, it delivers exactly what IPA lovers crave. Jenn Klein notes that it's "dry-hopped with El Dorado hops for a bright, citrus-grove character" and describes it as "medium-bodied with the dry, bitter finish you expect from an IPA." "It tastes just like a classic IPA — you'd never know the gluten was removed," she adds.
Enjoy Stone Delicious IPA during a summer barbecue or with a cold cut sandwich. Chippewa calls it a midday drinker that pairs easily with bold, savory flavors. Klein agrees the beer is food-friendly, saying it's "great on its own and even better when paired with food." With its zesty notes and classic bitterness, this IPA demonstrates that gluten-reduced options can still deliver a full, craft beer experience.
3. Daura Damm Lager
Daura Damm Lager is light, crisp, and exceptionally smooth. It's a standout option for gluten-free drinkers craving the familiar refreshment of a classic pale lager. (Check out the difference between an ale versus a lager to learn what makes this pick different from the first two.) This award-winning beer from Barcelona undergoes a proprietary brewing process that removes gluten to under 20 parts per million while still retaining the taste and character of traditional barley-based beers. The result is a remarkably clean, easy-drinking lager with subtle malt sweetness, soft carbonation, and a refreshing, dry finish.
Jenn Klein recommends it as a go-to for guests seeking an approachable gluten-free beer. She mentions it "retains all the flavor of a refreshing, classic lager." "[It's] crisp, golden, and clean with a light body and sparkling carbonation," she says. "A gentle spice aroma adds dimension to this highly refreshing brew."
Daura Damm Lager packs a modest 5.4% ABV and has consistently received international acclaim, including multiple world beer awards for best gluten-free lager. Whether you're new to gluten-free beer or just looking for a crisp companion on a warm summer afternoon, this Spanish lager hits the mark. "A Daura Damm Lager on the patio in the summer? Perfect," Klein says.
4. Bierly Brewing Felix Pilsner
Bierly Brewing Felix Pilsner draws from classic Bohemian pilsner traditions. Bierly Brewing uses Czech Saaz and Oregon Magnum hops as well as brown rice and sorghum, to craft a 4.3% ABV lager. This beer stays light and clean, with just enough bitterness to keep things interesting. It's easy to drink but never boring.
Ryan Fosbinder, general manager at Belmont Station, calls it one of his personal favorites. "Felix Pilsner is bright, crisp, and refreshing," he says. "With a lower ABV, it makes for the perfect complement to hanging by the pool or a good hiking beer. I enjoy this one all year round."
Fosbinder praises Bierly's character as much as its beer. "They have strong family values and honest beer," he says. "They pride themselves on making some of the best gluten-free beer they can while embracing their community and surrounding areas." Bierly Brewing crafts every beer in small batches at its dedicated gluten-free facility in McMinnville, Oregon. Felix Pilsner stands out for its clean execution and classic profile — it's just good beer.
5. Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA
Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA packs a punch of citrus in every sip, delivering bright, juicy bitterness that makes it an ideal summer refresher or a go-to everyday sipper. This award-winning IPA, brewed in a dedicated gluten-free facility in Seattle, Washington, is made with real grapefruit, sorghum, brown rice, and a bold blend of hops to create a beer that's punchy but balanced. At 5.5% ABV, it leans into its namesake fruit without overwhelming the palate.
Ryan Fosbinder, general manager at Belmont Station, calls this beer a standout. "Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA is bright and jam-packed with citrus flavors," he says. "It has more of a 'grapefruit rind' flavor which lends to the bitterness of an IPA while also bringing out and complementing the hop notes." He recommends pairing it with grilled food on a summer afternoon, especially during camping trips or backyard barbecues. "Ghostfish has won multiple awards with their Grapefruit IPA and it shows," Fosbinder adds. "It is one of our top-selling gluten-free beers in our shop for many years now." Its bitterness and sun-kissed finish make it perfect for sipping, no matter the season.
IPAs give citrus cocktails a more complex flavor. Feeling adventurous? Use a can of Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA for a fresh spin on a paloma.
6. Ghostfish Gosefish Hibiscus-Cranberry Gose
Gosefish Hibiscus-Cranberry Gose is Ghostfish's bright pink summer seasonal brew with a bold fusion of cranberry, tropical hibiscus, coriander, and sea salt. It follows a traditional German gose style, but is brewed with naturally gluten-free grains, like buckwheat, millet, and rice. Check out the difference between sour versus gose beer.
Tyler Hecht, Upper West Side (UWS) manager at Craft + Carry, describes this gose as packed with flavor. "Between the strong hibiscus and cranberry flavors, you wouldn't even be able to tell that this beer is gluten-free," he says. "The Gosefish has a tart punch on the front end that settles to a smooth, almost creamsicle‑like flavor on its way out. The light floral notes perfectly balance the sour juiciness of the cranberry."
With its low 4.5% ABV and bright profile, Gosefish is a perfect pairing for poolside lounging, a barbecue, or just soaking up the sun. "It's light and fruity without being too sweet," Hecht says. "It's a very crushable beer that would pair well with any warm weather dish."
It's also one of the most approachable sours for those who might not usually gravitate toward tart beers. The balance of salt, fruit, and florals makes it feel both experimental and easy-drinking. Whether you're new to goses or a longtime fan, this one rewards curiosity. "This is a great gluten-free option for all beer drinkers who are looking for a light and fruity option that still packs a punch," Hecht says.
7. Omission Ultimate Golden Ale
Omission Ultimate Golden Ale is a light, gluten-reduced brew that delivers classic flavor without compromise. It's brewed with traditional ingredients in Portland, Oregon — malted barley, hops, water, and yeast — and undergoes a proprietary process to remove gluten after fermentation. Then, the beer is tested to verify its gluten-reduced status. This golden ale offers a satisfying malt backbone with a hint of citrusy hops. At 4.2% ABV, it's designed for easy drinking without sacrificing flavor.
Doug Chippewa highlights what makes this beer exceptional for gluten-sensitive drinkers. "Omission [Ultimate] Golden Ale has the barley taste that many gluten-sensitive people long for and miss at times," he says. He describes it as delivering "light malt sweetness with a very clean and crisp finish," and recommends it as the perfect pool sipper on a hot summer day.
Have a sweet tooth? Check out the best ale beers to pair with dessert to find the perfect after-dinner match for a golden ale.
8. Green's Dubbel Ale
Green's Dubbel Ale brings a gluten-free twist to a classic Belgian style — brewed with buckwheat, millet, brown rice, sorghum, hops, and yeast. This 7% ABV ale is rich and full-bodied without being overly sweet, making it a thoughtful option for anyone craving depth and nuance in a gluten-free beer.
Anne Becerra praises Green's for offering more than just a token gluten-free option. "I really love it when breweries not only include gluten-free beer in their lineup but offer a wide range of styles to choose from as well," she says. "Green's...offers six unique styles, including [the] Belgian-style dubbel, which features dark fruit, spicy, toffeed notes, and a lovely dry finish." She adds that the flavors work incredibly well with food, especially cheeses, meats, and greens.
Whether you're pairing it with a charcuterie board or sipping it solo, this dubbel proves gluten-free beer doesn't have to mean sacrificing complexity.
9. Ghostfish Peak Buster Double IPA
Ghostfish Peak Buster Double IPA delivers the kind of bold, hop-forward experience IPA lovers crave. This double IPA is brewed in Seattle, Washington, at Ghostfish's dedicated gluten-free facility with malted millet, buckwheat, malted rice, brown rice, beet sugar, hops, and yeast. It's on the bolder side with an assertive bitterness and a smooth, medium-bodied mouthfeel. Its lively carbonation helps carry the flavors without overwhelming the palate.
Tiarah Santiago, a team member at Craft + Carry in New York City and one of the go-to beer connoisseurs across its eight locations, chooses Peak Buster as her standout gluten-free recommendation. "What makes this beer exceptional is that it delivers a bold experience at 8% ABV, while being gluten-free," she says. "From the first sip, you're hit with vibrant notes of citrus zest and dank pine, setting the tone for a big flavor profile." She adds that the beer pairs beautifully with spicy food. "The bitterness and crisp finish would cut through the heat nicely," Santiago says.
Curious why spicy food and beer pair so well? The bitter hops in an IPA complement the fruity, floral notes in chili peppers, while the beer's refreshing finish helps temper the heat.