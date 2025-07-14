9 Gluten-Free Beers Absolutely Worth Sipping, According To Experts

Whether you're gluten-free by necessity or by choice, finding a beer that doesn't compromise on flavor can be a challenge. For years, gluten-free beer options were few and far between, and often lacked the complexity, body, and variety of traditional brews. But that's changing. Today's brewers are experimenting with gluten-free grains like buckwheat, millet, and sorghum, as well as new techniques that reduce gluten while preserving the rich flavor that beer lovers expect.

This list highlights nine standout beers that are either naturally gluten-free or crafted using gluten-reduction methods. Some are brewed in dedicated gluten-free facilities, while others undergo rigorous testing to meet safety standards for gluten-sensitive drinkers. From IPAs and fruity sours to rich Belgian styles and easy-drinking lagers, these recommendations make it clear that gluten-free beer can hold its own.

We spoke with cicerones, beer buyers, and bar managers across the country to spotlight which gluten-free beers they love, what flavors to expect, and what to pair them with. Whether you're hosting a summer cookout, stocking your cooler, or just exploring new brews, these picks are here to raise the bar. Your next favorite might just be gluten-free — and totally delicious.