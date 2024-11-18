Give Citrus Cocktails A More Complex Flavor With A Popular Ale
Citrus-forward cocktails can be delightful drinks full of bright and refreshing flavors. They're perfect for sipping on a patio during a hot summer evening or for enjoying on a dreary day to remind you of warmer weather. However, if you sometimes find these cocktails too sweet, too tart, or just lacking complexity, try incorporating an India Pale Ale, or IPA, into your next mixology session.
If you're not a big beer drinker, or you're just not a fan of the bitter hoppiness of IPAs, hear us out. IPAs have been around since the 18th century, but thanks to the rise of craft breweries in recent decades, they've skyrocketed to the top of the list of beer favorites. IPAs are a type of pale ale that go very heavy on the hops, which gives them that signature bitter flavor that people seem to either love or hate. But that bitterness is the key to taking your citrus cocktail up a notch.
A citrus-forward drink will likely have sour notes thanks to the acidity of whichever fruit is used and sweetness from juices or sugary syrups. While these two flavors do a nice job balancing each other out, introducing the bitterness from an IPA can help to cut through intense saccharine for a more complex drink. Here's how to get started.
Mix and match flavors to find your favorite combination
While all IPAs have hops in common, other flavors in this beer can vary based on the brewer. Some may even have citrus flavors added to them, while others are piney or floral. Take this into consideration when building your cocktail, as there is no "one-size-fits-all" rule for making IPA cocktails. For example, if you're planning on utilizing lemons or limes with gin or vodka, a good beer choice would be a hazy IPA, which is known for its notes of tropical fruit like pineapple and orange. To get really fancy, try grilling some lemon slices to temper down the sourness and add to the sweetness. The bitterness of the hops in the IPA, as well as the sour, tropical fruit flavors, will nicely complement the lemon juice. If it needs a little extra sweetness, add a squeeze of honey or agave nectar.
If tequila-based cocktails are more your thing, you could try giving your paloma a twist with the addition of beer. Grapefruit and tequila are a classic pairing because the sweet, sour, and bitter notes of the former help to make the bite of the spirit less intense. Luckily, grapefruit IPAs are a popular, easy-to-drink subtype of the drinks. The citrusy flavor of the grapefruit cuts through the bitterness of the hops, which gives this beer a bright, refreshing quality. Adding it to a tequila cocktail with fresh juice and a splash of agave nectar will make an excellent, balanced drink. There are many more recipes that could benefit from the addition of an IPA, too, so next time you're at the liquor store, pick up a six-pack to have on hand next time you're craving a citrusy cocktail and feeling creative.