Give Citrus Cocktails A More Complex Flavor With A Popular Ale

Citrus-forward cocktails can be delightful drinks full of bright and refreshing flavors. They're perfect for sipping on a patio during a hot summer evening or for enjoying on a dreary day to remind you of warmer weather. However, if you sometimes find these cocktails too sweet, too tart, or just lacking complexity, try incorporating an India Pale Ale, or IPA, into your next mixology session.

If you're not a big beer drinker, or you're just not a fan of the bitter hoppiness of IPAs, hear us out. IPAs have been around since the 18th century, but thanks to the rise of craft breweries in recent decades, they've skyrocketed to the top of the list of beer favorites. IPAs are a type of pale ale that go very heavy on the hops, which gives them that signature bitter flavor that people seem to either love or hate. But that bitterness is the key to taking your citrus cocktail up a notch.

A citrus-forward drink will likely have sour notes thanks to the acidity of whichever fruit is used and sweetness from juices or sugary syrups. While these two flavors do a nice job balancing each other out, introducing the bitterness from an IPA can help to cut through intense saccharine for a more complex drink. Here's how to get started.