What Exactly Makes A Beer A Tripel?

Belgium beers are known for their strong and unique flavors, encompassing farmhouse ales, saisons, and tripels. Wait — what exactly is a tripel? Is it three times the amount of flavor and alcohol content? As it turns out, tripel does translate to triple, but there isn't really a definitive formula to what gives it this name. A Belgian tripel is stronger in alcohol content than a dubbel (a double), but less strong than a quadruple. More technically speaking, tripels are also defined by the amount of malt with fermentable sugars in the brew.

To understand what exactly this style of beer is, we'll look at the beer that initially popularized this style. First brewed in 1934, Westmalle tripel is considered to be the mother of all tripels, clocking in at 9.5% ABV. While not all tripels are this strong, they do typically range from 7% to 10% ABV. The Westmalle tripel has the signature banana bread flavor found in many Belgian beers, although tripels can also have flavors of honey, fruit, spices, citrus, wheat, and florals. Tripels are very similar to Belgian golden ales, but tend to be a bit more flavorful and slightly darker in color.

You might see the phrase "Trappist" on the label of many Belgium tripels, as well as dubbels and quads — this signifies that it was made by monks inside the walls of a Trappist abbey (a monastery). Not all tripels are made by monks, but some breweries often try to imitate this style, adopting the label "abbey-style."