7 Genius Egg Cooker Hacks You'll Actually Use Forever

Hard-boiled, soft-boiled, or scrambled, it's hard to beat a simple egg when it comes to adding protein to a delicious meal. This staple ingredient can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks, and appliances like egg cookers make prepping your eggs that much easier. Storing an egg cooker isn't as simple, which is why some people prefer to do it without this specialized kitchen tool.

Fortunately, you can use one of these hacks to get the most out of your egg cooker, giving it newfound purpose in the kitchen. Smaller models are perfect for an egg or two, while large egg cookers can fix up snacks for the entire family. The best egg poachers are easy to use in the microwave, on the stove, or even in the oven, but the ones that we love the most for these tricks have clearly defined egg cups that can be used for plenty of other foods. From eggs to beyond, you can make this small appliance do more work, whether it's cooking up steamed sides or making a batch of morning muffins to serve alongside your eggs.