12 Super Easy Tricks For Cooking Poached Eggs

Eggs have a relatively long shelf life. When refrigerated, they can last four to five weeks beyond the pack date. Still, when it comes to poaching, the need for high-quality, recently laid eggs goes well beyond anything that a simple float test might reveal.

Advertisement

This is because as eggs age, the proteins within the albumen break down becoming more watery and less gelatinous. This process works wonders for those looking to whip egg whites into stiff peaks, but it spells disaster for your poaching experience.

As a not-so-fresh egg hits the almost-boiling water, the white disperses, sending tendrils of albumen in all directions and exposing the yolk to direct heat. The result is a fragmented egg white paired with an overcooked and potentially detached yolk.

As something of a worst-case scenario when it comes to a poached egg, this is obviously something best avoided. Thankfully, you can easily sidestep the issue by using the freshest eggs possible. When fresh eggs are not available, there are ways to mitigate the issue — more on that later — but in many cases, it's often better to forego poaching altogether and select another cooking method.

Advertisement