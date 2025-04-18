How To Eat Soup Dumplings Like A Pro

Soup dumplings, or xiao long bao, are one of the most unique and nourishing Chinese foods that everyone should try. Often served in a bamboo steamer as a part of a traditional dim sum meal, soup dumplings are exactly what they sound like: little dough pouches, typically filled with meat and savory broth. They are sometimes compared to wontons, but in the case of soup dumplings, the broth actually sits inside the dumpling itself. It feels like culinary magic.

If soup dumplings are a new food to you, though, eating them with ease can take a little practice. You don't want to risk allowing the broth to escape before it passes your lips or, even worse, spill it all over yourself. For an expert's perspective on the best way to avoid xiao long bao faux pas, Chowhound asked Shirley Chung, a Chinese-American celebrity chef, restaurateur, and "Top Chef" runner-up.

She says that when eating soup dumplings, "The best way is to have a Chinese ceramic soup spoon in one hand and chopsticks in the other." She explains, "Use the chopsticks to pick up the 'pinched top' part of the soup dumpling, while using the spoon to scoop up the dumpling from the bottom gently." Once the dumpling is sitting in the spoon, she advises, you should bite off the top and drink the soup through the hole, then eat the dumpling. This two-handed method is the best way to avoid puncturing the dough or losing even a drop of the savory broth.