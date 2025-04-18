How To Eat Soup Dumplings Like A Pro
Soup dumplings, or xiao long bao, are one of the most unique and nourishing Chinese foods that everyone should try. Often served in a bamboo steamer as a part of a traditional dim sum meal, soup dumplings are exactly what they sound like: little dough pouches, typically filled with meat and savory broth. They are sometimes compared to wontons, but in the case of soup dumplings, the broth actually sits inside the dumpling itself. It feels like culinary magic.
If soup dumplings are a new food to you, though, eating them with ease can take a little practice. You don't want to risk allowing the broth to escape before it passes your lips or, even worse, spill it all over yourself. For an expert's perspective on the best way to avoid xiao long bao faux pas, Chowhound asked Shirley Chung, a Chinese-American celebrity chef, restaurateur, and "Top Chef" runner-up.
She says that when eating soup dumplings, "The best way is to have a Chinese ceramic soup spoon in one hand and chopsticks in the other." She explains, "Use the chopsticks to pick up the 'pinched top' part of the soup dumpling, while using the spoon to scoop up the dumpling from the bottom gently." Once the dumpling is sitting in the spoon, she advises, you should bite off the top and drink the soup through the hole, then eat the dumpling. This two-handed method is the best way to avoid puncturing the dough or losing even a drop of the savory broth.
The right tools and toppings to serve with soup dumplings
As chef Shirley Chung notes, one of the most important things to have when it comes to expertly eating soup dumplings is a proper spoon. "A ceramic Chinese soup spoon is the correct spoon to eat soup dumplings," she says. If you don't have one on hand, however, she says, "you can use a round metal soup spoon." Make sure the spoon has a round shape, "so the round bottom of the dumpling can sit perfectly in the spoon," she advises.
Once you have your dumplings and the proper utensils, the next step is assembling the sauces and toppings that add extra flavor to every bite. According to Chung, soup dumplings are served with a vinegar sauce "made with Chinkiang black vinegar and very thinly, hair-like sliced ginger." For a Chinkiang black vinegar substitute, Chung says, you can also use rice vinegar (not to be confused with rice wine) and ginger slices.
"The best way to add the sauce," she says, "is after you bite off the top of the dumpling, drizzle a little vinegar with slices of ginger into the hole of the soup dumpling, then eat them in one bite." If you're someone who enjoys an extra kick to your meal, Chung also recommends adding chili oil or chili crisp since the "additional sauce brings spice and more complex flavors to the dumplings." With her expert tips in mind, you'll be downing dumplings and sauvely slurping their soup in no time.