The 12 Best Egg Poachers For Effortless Breakfast Elegance
From lunch to breakfast, our pockets can't handle always eating out when the craving for an eggs Benedict hits. Or maybe you're an industrious cook who wants to start making fancy breakfasts at home. Either way, poaching eggs is not for the faint of heart, especially considering how finicky eggs can be. Not all of us are Julia Child, who can cook a perfect poached egg every time.
Rather than spending forever experimenting with water temperatures and trying to drop the eggs in just right, consider using a handy egg poacher. These helpful kitchen items take a lot of the guesswork out and produce Benedict-worthy poached eggs every time.
Whether you want a countertop cooker, a stovetop pan, or a tray that fits into the pans you already have, this list of the 12 best egg poachers has it all. There are items for every skill level and budget, so read on to find the best poacher for your next brunch.
Best for different tastes: Eggsentials Egg Poacher
Every person likes their eggs differently — even poached eggs — which is why this four-cup egg poacher by Eggsentials is a great option for those who want variety. It allows you to cook up to four eggs to different consistencies at the same time, meaning you can have yours a little runny while your loved one has theirs a bit firmer. Just be sure to check your eggs before you start cooking to make sure they're still good.
It's on the higher end of the price spectrum, coming in at around $40, but many of the reviews across several retailers have noted that it's worth it. Likely because it's a two-for-one deal — when you're done poaching your eggs, pull the tray out, and you can use the pan to fry up some hashbrowns.
Other high points are that the non-stick surface and stainless steel make it easy to clean. It also comes with handy instructions to help you get the perfect poached eggs for your Benny every time. However, some things to watch out for — the handles on the egg tray get a bit hot, so be sure to have an oven mitt handy. Also, some feel the cups only work best with extra-large eggs.
Best compact cooker: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Kitchen space is often lacking when you live in a small apartment or dorm room, but that doesn't mean you don't deserve to whip up a little brunch every now and again. The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is good for poaching your eggs without having to store a large pan or contraption. It sits right on your countertop next to the coffee shop or can fit on a small shelf. It's also affordable if you're living on a student budget — around $19, though some retailers have it marked as high as $35.
This option scores an average of 4.6 (out of five) stars across multiple retailers with over 100,00 ratings. Most find it easy to use as it cooks eggs in just a few minutes. Plus, you can get more bang for your buck — the cooker can boil, poach, scramble, and make omelets. It can also fit up to six eggs depending if you want them hard or soft-boiled. For any forgetful cooks or multitaskers, the egg cooker comes with an auto shut-off option too.
Some have had issues with the consistency, though others report that as long as you follow the instructions and put in the right amount of water, your eggs will come out perfectly every time. Others have said it can be tricky to clean all the different parts.
Best for microwaving eggs: Kikofit Egg Poacher
You won't need to be a brilliant home chef to make poached eggs with this Microwave Egg Poacher from Kicofit. It's the cheapest option on our list, coming in at around $9, and it's also the simplest. All you have to do is pour in the right amount of water, add your eggs, pop on the top, and then stick it into the microwave for fast and easy eggs. It's perfect for someone who loves brunch but doesn't necessarily have all the time in the morning to poach eggs.
Averaging about four stars at many retailers, it doesn't have the highest score on this list. But if you want fast-poached eggs and a smaller gadget, it may be the best option for you. Many find it saves time, taking about 40 to 90 seconds, depending on the microwave wattage (check the instructions to get the right cooking time). It may take a few tries to hit that sweet spot, though.
Also, as with many microwave gadgets, keep an eye out for egg explosions, which have been reported. There could also be a little bit of an issue with getting the whites cooked all the way, though this varies from user to user.
Best poaching tray insert: Modern Innovations 4-Cup Egg Poacher Tray
Cut down on the kitchen clutter by getting this Modern Innovations Egg Poacher Tray. It's lightweight and fits into most skillets or pans. Also, using it can help you avoid some of the mistakes that are killing your poached eggs. The cups are nonstick, while the frame is sturdy and well-built. However, it's recommended to spray a little cooking oil or rub some butter to make sure your eggs slide right out. Just plop it into a pan of water, and you'll be ready to put together poached eggs and smoked salmon in no time.
It consistently scores 4.6 out of 5 stars across retailers and is reasonably priced at about $18.99. Many say the tray makes poaching eggs easier and faster, and they praise the consistency. They also love the handy little mitt that comes with it to protect their fingers. It is hassle-free to clean, and many comment that they like the no-mess poached eggs.
Best dishwasher-safe pan: Farberware Glide Ceramic Poacher Pan
Making breakfast or brunch for the entire family is work enough. With the Farberware Glide Ceramic Poacher Pan, adding time to hand-wash is not something you'll have to worry about. Another combo pan entry on the list, it's made from dishwasher-safe aluminum, so you won't need to get up to your elbows in soapy water. Plus, if you take good care of your non-stick pan, you can make it last a lot longer and use it for years to come.
This pan comes in at roughly $27, making it slightly cheaper than other two-in-one options, though it also ranks slightly lower at an average of 4.3 out of five stars from over 900 ratings. Many say it's good quality, and they like the nonstick cups, though some recommend using butter to line them to be safe. They also love that you can use the skillet for other tasks, meaning you'll get your money's worth.
The pan is reliable, bringing out consistent results, though some warn that the plastic cups may not get warm enough to quickly poach eggs. You might need a bit of experimenting to find the right cook time.
Best for brunch with the family: Eggssentials Stainless Steel Egg Poacher
Cooking breakfast for your large family will go over well with Eggsentials Six-Cup Poaching Tray. You can poach more eggs at once, saving time in the kitchen so you can spend it at the table catching up and eating.
With over 4,500 ratings, the tray has one of the highest ratings on this list, earning an average of 4.8 out of five stars. It sits in the middle price-wise, going for around $27.99 to $29.99. Another selling point — it's compatible with many pans and skillets already in your cabinet and easily fits extra-large to jumbo eggs. Plus, the stainless steel and nonstick cups are dishwasher safe, making for easy cleanup.
What most people seem to love about the poaching tray is that it's easy to use. It does take a bit longer to cook since it relies on boiling water — about eight to 10 minutes, depending on how you like your eggs. The caddy also has easy storage and easy-to-follow instructions for consistency.
Best design: Elite Gourmet Easy Egg Cooker
This Elite Gourmet Easy Egg Cooker is, in a word, adorable. Its compact design makes it the perfect back-to-school gift for a college student or a great addition to an RV. It comes in four different shades, which can add a pop of color to your kitchen countertop.
Beyond its charming look, this egg cooker can handle poaching up to two eggs at a time with the poaching tray or boiling up to seven. It has a built-in timer, to prevent eggs from overcooking Out of over 6,300 ratings, the Elite Gourmet egg cooker averages 4.6 stars out of five, and it belongs among the more affordable poachers at around $12.99.
Elite Gourmet's cooker simplifies your cooking process, whether boiling eggs or poaching for your steak and egg — all you have to do is add the right amount of water and push start. One of the few downsides noted by reviews is that the more eggs you put in, the longer it can take to cook them just right. Also, while all the various parts are dishwasher-safe, you'll need to use vinegar on the hot plate.
Best for breakfast for two: Excelsteel Egg Poacher
Sometimes, bigger is not always better. If you only need to make brunch for two (or for only yourself), then you may find Excelsteel's Stainless Steel Two-Cup Egg Poacher perfect. Whether you believe in the Delmonic theory or the Waldorf theory about how eggs Benedict were invented, this pan-tray combo can help you create a delicious dish.
At about $22, it's affordable for most. It also has an average of 4.5 out of five stars among over 4,700 ratings across multiple retailers. It's made of heavy-duty stainless steel, making it quite durable. Many also say that it's easy to clean.
Use a light coating of cooking spray in the nonstick cups to make sure your eggs come out easily after being cooked to your liking (usually two to four minutes). There's a line inside the pan to help you know how much water you'll need. The most common complaint was that the handles got hot during cooking, so always use an oven mitt.
Best capacity: Cuisinart Cooker
We get it — when your family loves huevos rancheros or eggs florentine, you have to pull through. If you find yourself needing to poach or boil many eggs at once, then the Cuisinart Cooker is the best option for you. It can handle up to 10 eggs to boil, four to poach, and three for omelets. It has a creative two-tier system to boil your eggs, giving the cooker a fun egg shape. Not to mention, Cuisinart is a well-known name in kitchenware. Even though this cooker is at the higher end of the price spectrum at around $40, you're getting great quality.
With over 7,000 ratings and reviews, earning the cooker an average of 4.5 out of five stars, there is certainly a lot to consider. It's easy to use and usually quite fast. It also alerts you when the eggs are done, so you don't need to stand watch. Though, it might take a smidge of testing to get the right amount of water, according to some users.
Once you've figured that out, reviews have said it produces consistent quality at all settings. There weren't a ton of cons noted, though some mentioned the unconventional shape of the poaching tray and expressed caution about steam when removing the lid.
Best all-in-one egg cooker: Hamilton Beach Electric Egg Cooker
Who doesn't love a device that does it all? Whichever way you want to cook your eggs, be it egg bites, poached, boiled, scrambled, or fried, the Hamilton Beach 6-in-1 Electric Egg Cooker can do it. You may have to pay a bit more for it, with the average price hitting around $34.99, but it's completely worth it for all the yummy things you can do. Whip up a mushroom omelet for Dad, scramble eggs for the kiddos, and then indulge yourself by poaching eggs for shakshuka. Not to mention, it's sturdy and easy to use.
If you're planning to make eggs Benedict, get four in the cooker poaching, and then you can start on the Canadian bacon, which all know is not the same as American bacon, and toasting your English muffins. While the average 4.4 out of five stars may not be the highest on this list, many praise the convenience of the cooker.
The pans and lid are all dishwasher-safe, making clean-up a breeze. The included measuring cup helps make sure your eggs cook exactly how you want them to each time. While it does shut off once the water in the tray is gone, there is no timer element, so you'll still need to check back and keep an eye on the time. There have also been some complaints that the egg bites come out mushy, though this seems to be hit or miss.
Best silicone egg cups: OXO's Good Grips Silicone Egg Poachers
If you're not in the market for a big fancy cooker and want something closer to the simple side of the spectrum, OXO's Good Grips Silicone Egg Poachers could be right up your alley. There are many silicone cups out there for poaching, most of them off-brand and cheap, but these are a step above the others with their precise design that allows water to flow through. This makes for even cooking, which is crucial in poaching eggs. Of all the poachers on this list, these OXO cups are probably most similar to the traditional water bath method for poaching eggs.
At about $11.99 to $13.99, they are a bit pricy for cups, but they've received an average of four out of five stars, according to over 5,550 ratings. They are super easy to store in a drawer or cabinet, especially since they can be nested. They are also easy to clean.
You won't need to worry about burning yourself when you remove the cups from the water, and the cups can be tossed into the dishwasher when you're done. There is some back-and-forth on the size being too big and flattening out standard large eggs, but you should be fine if you use extra large or jumbo.
Most versatile: KRUPS Simply Electric Egg Cooker
The small but mighty KRUPS Simply Electric Egg Cooker is very versatile despite its size. This countertop food steamer comes with not one but two poaching trays. You can serve up two or three poached eggs, making it great for brunch with your besties. It also has an omelet tray and can boil up to six eggs at a time. If you're a busy household, then you likely need this gadget to make breakfast less stressful.
With over 5,500 ratings across multiple retailers, this egg cooker averages 4.5 stars out of five stars, with many praising how easy it is to peel eggs after they've been boiled. It comes with everything you need to use: instructions, an egg piercer, a measuring cup, and trays. It's also got a sleek black and stainless steel design, adding a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.
You don't need much water with this cooker or to watch the heat level. However, there are mixed reviews on the alarm feature that lets you know when the eggs are done. Some say it works fine; others say it's too soft. Either way, there's no auto shut-off, so you will need to pay attention while using it.
Methodology
We've included a wide variety of egg poachers and cookers for this list, taking into consideration budget, space, and difficulty of use. To help narrow the list down we looked at ratings across several retailers, as well as how many ratings and reviews each had on every site. Every poacher had a minimum average rating of four stars or higher. We also looked at the percentage of reviewers who would recommend the product to others and return rates. When possible, we looked at how many of each poacher or egg cooker was being purchased at any given retailer, focusing on best sellers.
Most importantly, we spent time going through and reading all the reviews on each retailer, taking notes on what consumers liked about each poacher and what they didn't. This way, we could be as accurate as possible in describing how each poacher actually works and what makes them one of the best.