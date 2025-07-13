10 Facts About Bologna

When it comes to bologna, the only things that come to mind might be the simple lunches you grew up on or perhaps the protein source you've always been too nervous to try out. Regardless of whether you've come to like it or not, though, bologna is an overall popular deli meat that's been around for centuries and is here to stay. And if it's going to stick around for a while longer, you should know: It doesn't have to be the "mystery meat" people so often believe it to be.

There's a lot more to learn about the sausage apart from its affordability and popularity in sandwiches, such as how it came to be and where in the world you can expect to find dishes that use it. The history behind this meat and the unique ways in which it's eaten today often goes by unknown, completely drowned out by images in our mind of Boar's Head recalls and Oscar Mayer-lined aisles. But some of the facts you'll learn might just pique your interest in the food and make you want a bite — or not.