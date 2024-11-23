This Depression-Era Cake Is The Secret To Delicious, Allergy-Friendly Baking
The 12-year economic crisis that was the Great Depression was a time characterized by unemployment, reduced income, and an increase in poverty. It sounds anything but great. Perhaps the only redeeming element that came out of the plight was the many fascinating foods that were eaten during the Great Depression. One of these saving graces was wacky cake, a scrumptious dessert perfect for the time it was created for and can still be eaten today.
Also called crazy cake or war cake, wacky cakes got their eccentric name for a reason. They're referred to as such on account of the very limited number of ingredients they contain, which was extremely helpful during the Great Depression when certain foods required for cooking and baking were less available or particularly difficult to afford. Similar to the Depression-era water pie and tomato soup cake, this resulted in a confectionery good that can be made using just a few simple components, making it a perfectly low-effort, allergy-friendly dessert option that's worth trying even now.
Wacky cake still holds up today
The magic of this dessert is that there's no need for eggs. It doesn't even include butter or milk. To create a wacky cake, all you need is flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, oil, vinegar, vanilla extract, and water. The first step is to thoroughly combine the dry ingredients together in an oven-safe baking pan. Then, create three small wells within the mixture. The oil goes in one of the depressions, vinegar is poured into the other, and vanilla extract is put into the last. Pour water over the entire pan, and finally, mix everything all together. Pop the pan into the oven, and there you have it! Feel free to add any desired toppings, and your wacky cake is ready to be served.
Aside from how uncomplicated its recipe is, what makes this Depression-era cake so timeless is its elimination of dairy and eggs. Those with special dietary needs due to allergies can enjoy this vegan sweet treat without worry of triggering bothersome symptoms, such as stomach pain. It's the perfect dish to safely and confidently pull out for special events or even ordinary days that could simply use a little sprinkle of sugar.