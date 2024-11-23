This Depression-Era Cake Is The Secret To Delicious, Allergy-Friendly Baking

The 12-year economic crisis that was the Great Depression was a time characterized by unemployment, reduced income, and an increase in poverty. It sounds anything but great. Perhaps the only redeeming element that came out of the plight was the many fascinating foods that were eaten during the Great Depression. One of these saving graces was wacky cake, a scrumptious dessert perfect for the time it was created for and can still be eaten today.

Also called crazy cake or war cake, wacky cakes got their eccentric name for a reason. They're referred to as such on account of the very limited number of ingredients they contain, which was extremely helpful during the Great Depression when certain foods required for cooking and baking were less available or particularly difficult to afford. Similar to the Depression-era water pie and tomato soup cake, this resulted in a confectionery good that can be made using just a few simple components, making it a perfectly low-effort, allergy-friendly dessert option that's worth trying even now.