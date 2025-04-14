5 Ways To Make A Bologna Sandwich That Your Grown-Up Taste Buds Will Love

Bologna sandwiches, Lunchables, Hamburger Helper — what do all these foods have in common? They're all nostalgic meals that transport you back to the easier days of being a child. Nostalgia comes to bite everybody at some point. Even celebrity chef Martha Stewart's favorite snack is motivated by the strong feeling. But sometimes when you eat nostalgic foods, you find they don't taste as good as they did back in the day. It makes sense: The more food you try, the more elevated your taste buds become. And as an adult, it's normal to have experimented with more tastes than you did as a child. Thankfully, nostalgic foods can be reinvented into delicious adult meals.

Let's shine a light on the classic bologna sandwich that you may have regularly found in your school lunchbox. It typically consists of soft white bread, a few slices of bologna, a light spread of mayonnaise, and a slice of American cheese. If you were feeling fancy, maybe you'd add a drizzle of mustard. Unfortunately, that simple combination probably doesn't hit the same anymore. As an adult, you may find yourself craving a more complex flavor.

You don't have to give up on bologna just because you want a more flavorful meal. In fact, there are several ways to elevate a bologna sandwich. From simple swaps like adding a few toppings to more inventive ideas like making a salad, here are five ways to make your meal feel more grown-up.