Elvis Presley Couldn't Get Enough Of One Smoky Bologna Dish

Over the course of his more than 20-year-long career, Elvis Presley made an indelible mark on the music industry. An estimated one billion Elvis records have been sold across the world, and 114 of his songs appeared in the top forty charts. Among many other television appearances, he received a record-breaking amount of money to be on three episodes of "The Ed Sullivan Show," and he lit up the silver screen in more than 30 films. But his music isn't the only renowned thing about the King of Rock and Roll; Elvis is also famous for his legendary appetite. Between the fried chicken and the peanut butter and banana sandwiches, Elvis had a particular hankering for Southern comfort foods, including a bit of barbecue bologna.

This down-home dish was made for him by Mary Jenkins Langston, who was a chef at the Presley Graceland mansion from 1966 to 1989, having stayed on to cook for the family for more than a decade after Elvis' death. She had started her Graceland career as a maid in 1963, then was promoted to a place in the kitchen when Priscilla Presley joined the household. Langston became practically a member of the family, and Elvis even bought her a home and four cars.

After all, they say that the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, and Langston certainly had a knack for delicious, home-style cooking. Her take on barbecue bologna goes slightly against tradition, though. Her recipe bastes the bologna in vinegar, red pepper, salt, and lemon juice — but Oklahoma, the state with which barbecue bologna is mostly commonly associated, does it differently.