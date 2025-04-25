This Depression-Era 'Apple' Pie Didn't Contain An Ounce Of Fruit

You know the idiom: "It's as American as apple pie." The adage is often used to profess the true Americana of phenomena both good and bad. But perhaps the saying should be "it's as American as mock apple pie." After all, while apple pie originated in England, mock apple pie is more than likely an American phenomenon, and certainly helped to carry the nation through the doldrums of the Great Depression. Now, the concept of a mock apple pie might be a bit of a head scratcher for many. After all, how can you possibly make a fake apple pie? With a lot of crackers is how!

Mock apple pie is a simple dish, consisting of your usual double pie crust (though some recipes call for a streusel topping) and a filling of cinnamon, sugar, lemon juice, cream of tartar and crackers (usually butter crackers). To make, prepare your crust as usual, and boil your crackers in water, cream of tartar, lemon, and sugar for five minutes, then pour into your crust and bake until golden brown. The resulting dish is a surprisingly tasty and decently apple-ish pie that is sure to impress even the snootiest skeptic. While it certainly isn't a direct copy of an authentic apple pie, the boiled crackers do take on a similar texture to sliced apples (though it can veer into pumpkin pie territory), and have a sweet, zingy taste that is rounded out by cinnamon. Still, it is worth wondering: How did mock apple pie come to be? And what alchemy is afoot which turns the humble cracker into a delicious apple stand in? Let's dig in.