Because Lebanon bologna is a semi-dry sausage, you can't leave it out at room temperature. Instead, Lebanon bologna should be kept refrigerated. Many sources will tell you that Lebanon bologna will last an impressive 14 days in the fridge, but those of us who've dealt with refrigerated deli meats may have doubts about that. The team at Lebanon bologna producer Stoltzfus Meats would agree, confirming that at least as far as its Lebanon bologna goes, an opened package will probably last for about 7 days in the fridge, ideally stored in an airtight container. Since this may vary by brand, the smoked meat producer reminds consumers that if Lebanon bologna feels slimy or smells bad, you should throw it out regardless of how many days it's been in the fridge.

If you've bought a lot of Lebanon bologna, not to worry. An unopened package or chub of Lebanon bologna can last up to three months in the fridge. Lebanon bologna can also be frozen if it hasn't been opened. It should be kept sealed in its original packaging and put into a freezer bag, plastic wrap, or aluminum foil as well. If it's sealed this way, Lebanon bologna can last three to six months in the freezer, depending on the brand. When you're ready to eat it, let the package thaw in the refrigerator, rather than at room temperature, to protect it from bacteria as much as possible. This will usually need to be an overnight process, but depending on the amount of Lebanon bologna in question, it might take up to 24 hours.