The Definitive Ranking Of 7 Bologna Brands

The Eureka bologna made me the most nervous because it was in tube form. The anxiety worsened when I actually opened the packaging and saw the bologna, as it was oddly light in color, but nothing could prepare me for actually cutting into the meat and tasting it. First of all, this bologna is oddly tough in texture. Normally, bologna has a smooth texture, but this one was sort of rough and hard to cut into. And then I tasted it, and I'm not being hyperbolic when I say it was the worst thing I have ever tasted in my life. To be fair, it really didn't taste like much. But that was what was so creepy about it. It looked like meat, tasted like nothing, and was way too crunchy. Every chew of this bologna was more uncomfortable than the last because it never got less tough and remained in weird crumbles in my mouth.

It was so bad that I thought, for a moment, maybe I wasn't supposed to eat it raw; perhaps it was meant to be cooked. But the packaging said nothing of the sort. The entire experience was off-putting, from seeing it for the first time to attempting to swallow the awkwardly huge crumbles. It was a confusing experience all along, and one I would like to forget (but can't). Firing the grill for a smoky bologna or frying up a crispy bologna might have made it taste better, but that wouldn't be fair to the other brands on the list to try it differently. Plus, I would rather not go near it ever again.