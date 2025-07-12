Plumbing Experts Reveal 12 Things To Keep In Mind When Replacing Your Kitchen Sink Drain

From unclogging your drain with natural remedies to monitoring what you put down your sink, there are plenty of things that you need to keep in mind when working in the kitchen. If replacing your kitchen sink drain and plumbing becomes part of your home maintenance, the list gets even longer. Fortunately, you can get great results with a DIY solution (or call in an expert for tougher issues that require some specialized tools and knowledge) that will have your kitchen drain back up and running in no time.

When replacing your kitchen sink drain, you should follow a few tricks of the trade to get the best results, including diagnosing the problem, choosing the right materials, and sealing everything correctly. Knowing what to look for and keep in mind will prevent mistakes that require extra work and higher costs.

It's important to know what steps to take if you're DIYing as well as when to call in a professional. I talked to Dustin Smith, Smith's Plumbing Services in Arlington, Tennessee, and Kelly Russum, a plumber with more than 46 years of experience, to get the inside scoop. They shared what they look for as pros and what the average homeowner can keep in mind when replacing their kitchen sink drain.