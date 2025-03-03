How To Make The Most Of Having Two Sinks In Your Kitchen

Rules exist for a reason: they create order and improve our lives, helping narrow down our options and keep us from getting overwhelmed. This is especially true in the kitchen. From meticulous recipes to guidelines for operating equipment, rules set the foundation for our entire cooking experience. This mentality even applies to our kitchen sinks. To streamline the cooking process even more, sink rules are essential: Reserve one sink for food prep and the other for dirty dishes.

Kitchens come with two sinks because they're meant for different things. If your home is outfitted with two, it's not due to flair but practical use. One sink is, of course, for dishes; choose the sink you'll use as your dishwasher's waiting room to be the one furthest from where you are making food. The other sink should be an extension of your prep station. Here is where you can neatly peel veggies, wash produce, rinse rice, fill pots with water, or whatever else you need to do for a recipe without risking contaminating your food with messy utensils and plates.