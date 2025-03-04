The Sneaky Reasons Why Your Kitchen Sink Stinks
There's probably nothing in the world that can force someone to storm out of the kitchen like a stinky sink. While you might be familiar with the 13 foods you should never put down your kitchen sink, sometimes it happens that some bits slip past the drain strainer and go straight down the pipes. That creates the perfect environment for harmful bacteria, mold and yeast to thrive, leaving your sink smelly and in desperate need of cleaning. And if food buildup isn't bad enough, grease and fats make matters worse by clogging pipes, causing blockages, and filling the drain with unpleasant odors.
The worst part is that the sink can sometimes even harbor more Escherichia coli — a bacteria known to cause severe stomach pain and vomiting — than a flushed toilet. So, what can you do to prevent the sink from turning into a breeding ground for unwanted microbes, and get rid of the foul odors once and for all? The good news is there are several simple methods you could try before you ultimately give in and give your plumber a call. Why don't you start by removing and cleaning the plumbing trap?
How to fix a smelly sink
Tackling the plumbing trap, also known as the P-trap, which is the u-shaped pipe under your sink that holds the water and helps block bad odors and gases, might seem like a very complex task, but it's actually easier than it looks. Once you unscrew it from the sink, use a flexible water brush to catch any water or debris trapped inside the pipes.
However, if after reinstalling it the issue doesn't seem to be fixed, then perhaps you could try using boiling water. While this can be somewhat effective at eliminating odors from food buildup, the downside is that boiling water (which reaches a staggering 212°F) can weaken the pipe joints and cause long-term damage and leaks due to the extreme heat if poured too quickly.
Baking soda is essential to eliminating kitchen trash odors, so when combined with vinegar, which is a mild acid, it causes an instant chemical reaction that neutralizes lingering smells and helps dissolve trapped residue from the pipes. Just make sure to remember that both ingredients should be added one at a time, so avoid mixing baking soda and vinegar when cleaning. Commercial drain cleaners can also be effective, but it's important to follow the instructions properly. Ultimately, if none of these DIY methods work, then it's time to call a plumber and let professionals take care of the issue.
How to avoid dealing with a stinky sink
If you'd rather spare yourself the trouble of having to deal with a smelly sink and take preventive measures instead, running cold water each time after using it might be the first thing to take into consideration. A drain cover can also be quite useful. It may not catch every bit of food residue before it enters the drain, but it will significantly reduce the amount that goes through.
In addition, starchy or fibrous foods can easily cause blockages and even damage the whole system, which is exactly why you should never put celery down the garbage disposal. Proper food disposal is just as important as regularly cleaning the drain in order to keep those unpleasant odors away from the kitchen. Keeping your sink spotless is as a matter of fact easier than you think. All that it takes to preserve its cleanliness is a mild detergent and a soft cloth on a daily basis.