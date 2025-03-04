The Sneaky Reasons Why Your Kitchen Sink Stinks

Tackling the plumbing trap, also known as the P-trap, which is the u-shaped pipe under your sink that holds the water and helps block bad odors and gases, might seem like a very complex task, but it's actually easier than it looks. Once you unscrew it from the sink, use a flexible water brush to catch any water or debris trapped inside the pipes.

However, if after reinstalling it the issue doesn't seem to be fixed, then perhaps you could try using boiling water. While this can be somewhat effective at eliminating odors from food buildup, the downside is that boiling water (which reaches a staggering 212°F) can weaken the pipe joints and cause long-term damage and leaks due to the extreme heat if poured too quickly.

Baking soda is essential to eliminating kitchen trash odors, so when combined with vinegar, which is a mild acid, it causes an instant chemical reaction that neutralizes lingering smells and helps dissolve trapped residue from the pipes. Just make sure to remember that both ingredients should be added one at a time, so avoid mixing baking soda and vinegar when cleaning. Commercial drain cleaners can also be effective, but it's important to follow the instructions properly. Ultimately, if none of these DIY methods work, then it's time to call a plumber and let professionals take care of the issue.