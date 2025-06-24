How Much Should A New Dishwasher Cost In 2025?

The thought of purchasing new appliances for the kitchen can be absolutely overwhelming, especially in this economy. If you're in the midst of a kitchen remodel or, for some reason, your dishwasher decided to call it quits, you don't need to spend a whole paycheck on a new appliance (but you can, if you want to). The price will depend on size, brand, and features — and here's how much you should expect to pay.

On average, according to This Old House, you'll be shelling out around $800-$1,000 for a standard, medium-sized dishwasher. That said, there are dishwashers on either side of that price range, going for as low as $250 and as high as $3,500. For those on a tight budget, spending a few hundred bucks on a smaller appliance isn't necessarily a bad thing; in fact, it might be the only option that would fit in your kitchen. For the tiniest spaces like a studio or dorm room, consider a countertop dishwasher for around $250-$399. For the best deals on appliances, consider shopping between November and December.

If you have a regular-sized kitchen and you cook for more than yourself, a medium-sized, mid-range dishwasher makes the most sense. For those who truly put their dishwasher to work, using it perhaps multiple times a day, a higher-end model is going to accommodate heavy usage better. Passionate home cooks, professional chefs, and those with a large family will benefit the most from the pricier dishwashers.