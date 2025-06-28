The 10 Best Hacks For Clearing A Clogged Kitchen Sink Drain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're dealing with less-than-ideal drainage in your kitchen sink, you may have a clog on your hands. This can happen even with meticulous maintenance and care, so knowing how to handle a clog quickly and efficiently will keep things moving in your kitchen as well as your pipes.

Before you call in a pro, try a hack using items that you already have around the house. You'd be surprised how well a simple flush can work to get a clogged kitchen sink drain clear again. Many of the items that cause problems in the kitchen are different types of foods, so anything that helps dissolve organic matter tends to work well on these clogs. For more stubborn problems, you may need to turn to stronger chemicals or commercial solutions. These can be difficult to work with, but go to town on any built-up gunk in just a few minutes.

Prevention is also helpful in reducing clogs in the first place. Follow best practices for disposing of certain kitchen waste to keep it from building up in the drain or pipes. I got insider tips from Farook Member, Director and Home Improvement Expert at QS Supplies, and Alex Atkinson, a plumber at Super Brothers. If you are working with a clogged kitchen sink drain, here are some of the fastest and easiest ways that they know to get things cleared up.