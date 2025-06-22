The Best Natural Ingredients To Clear Your Clogged Kitchen Drain

Any number of things can lead to a clogged kitchen drain, with some of the most common being grease and fat, starches like rice and pasta, coffee grounds, and other trapped foods scraps. Clogging your drain can usually be avoided by remembering that certain foods should never be put down your kitchen sink, but stuff still happens. If you have a clog, there are natural ways to clear it up without using a product that contains harsh chemicals or resorting to calling a professional. Speaking of professionals, Chowhound spoke with Alexis Rochester, investigative chemist and founder of Chemistry Cachet, a website offering science-backed cleaning advice, to hear her thoughts on natural ways to get the gunk out of your kitchen drains. She recommends using baking soda and vinegar to unclog your kitchen sink.

Rochester says to mix 1 cup of water with equal parts vinegar and pour it into your sink after you've already dumped 1 cup of baking soda down there. Once you've done that, she suggests putting a towel over the drain opening and waiting for five minutes, letting the reaction do its thing. The final step is to pour approximately 3-4 cups of boiling water down the drain to encourage the solution to make its way through the pipes properly.

Although this clog solution does not involve harsh, store-bought chemical products, there are still some measures you should take for success. Rochester says, "Even though baking soda and vinegar are natural, they react together to form a salt. You want to make sure you don't over use them or not follow up with hot water. The key to this method working is the reaction itself which can break apart gunk or grease clogs."