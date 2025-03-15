What's The Difference Between Single- And Double-Barrel Bourbon?
Bourbon is a spirit that's very approachable thanks to its tendency towards sweetness and a flavor profile often laden with hints of vanilla and caramel. But as you begin to explore the world of bourbon you may soon find yourself confused by the myriad terms attached to this liquor. For instance, the terms full proof, barrel proof, and cask strength. The first term indicates the strength of the alcohol hasn't changed with barrel aging and the other two are interchangeable and simply mean the whiskey hasn't been cut with water. Two other designations that might also come off as a bit confusing are single- and double-barrel bourbons.
The simple answer is that single-barrel bourbon comes from one barrel, while double-barrel has been aged in one barrel before the distiller moves it to a second barrel for additional aging. These two styles of bourbon both have a lot to offer and which one is better, has been an on-going debate. We'll take a look at what makes each of them special.
Single-barrel bourbon is unique
All bourbon, by definition, has to be aged in new charred oak barrels for at least two years, among other stipulations. It's the oak barrels that give the spirit its rich color and depth of flavor. But because of various factors, like where the barrel is stored and variations in the wooden barrels themselves, each can produce a very different tasting whiskey. Typically, this means the bottle of bourbon you get has come from several barrels that have been mixed together by the distillery in order to achieve a uniform flavor profile. Single-barrel bourbons, on the other hand, are prized for their uniqueness.
Distillers choose the best of the best barrels for their flavor profiles and complexity. While many of the big names in bourbon, like Maker's Mark and Jim Beam, offer single-barrel bourbons, there are other brands that specialize in producing this type of whiskey expression. Blanton's, the Kentucky distillery that originated this class of bourbon, is still one of the better known producers. Elmer T. Lee, then master distiller at Blanton's, released the first single-barrel bourbon in 1984, helping to create this premium style. Buffalo Trace later paid homage to Lee with the release of their Elmer T. Lee single-barrel bourbon. There are many brands that offer exceptional single-barrel bourbons, including Michter's, Four Roses, and Baker's, to name a few.
Double-barrel bourbon can have added depth
Double-barrel bourbon, as mentioned, involves aging the bourbon in two different barrels. The reason to do this is that since the wooden barrels are responsible for much of the spirit's flavor, using different barrels can impart different flavors, richness, and complexity. Some distilleries, like Jefferson's Bourbon, for its Twin Oak Custom Barrel, use different techniques of charring and toasting the wooden barrels to achieve a unique flavor profile. Some others, like Lux Row, use techniques like a second aging in ex-sherry casks to ramp up the flavor. Another technique is to use exotic wood casks.
That being said, finishing bourbons in certain woods, like amburana, can overpower the whiskey, and some distilleries use the technique to compensate for the bourbon's shortcomings. This may be a bourbon trend you want to avoid. "Many craft distillers and brands will mask youthful bourbon by using a finishing barrel," Anthony Riccardi, creator of The Bourbon Whiskey Library, told Chowhound. "Bourbon-making is a business. But this business requires waiting." Still, there are some wonderful double-barreled bourbons on the market, including Michter's (which makes both single- and double-barrel bourbons), Woodford Reserve's Double Double Oaked, and Old Forester 1910.
The world of bourbon offers a wide-range of choices to suit your particular tastes, and both single- and double-barrel bourbons have something to offer, so go and explore what's out there.