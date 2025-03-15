What's The Difference Between Single- And Double-Barrel Bourbon?

Bourbon is a spirit that's very approachable thanks to its tendency towards sweetness and a flavor profile often laden with hints of vanilla and caramel. But as you begin to explore the world of bourbon you may soon find yourself confused by the myriad terms attached to this liquor. For instance, the terms full proof, barrel proof, and cask strength. The first term indicates the strength of the alcohol hasn't changed with barrel aging and the other two are interchangeable and simply mean the whiskey hasn't been cut with water. Two other designations that might also come off as a bit confusing are single- and double-barrel bourbons.

The simple answer is that single-barrel bourbon comes from one barrel, while double-barrel has been aged in one barrel before the distiller moves it to a second barrel for additional aging. These two styles of bourbon both have a lot to offer and which one is better, has been an on-going debate. We'll take a look at what makes each of them special.