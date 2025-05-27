The Smartest Thing You Can Do Before Buying Bourbon You're Unfamiliar With
The world of bourbon can sometimes seem overwhelming. There are various terms, like single and double-barrel (the first means the bourbon comes from a single barrel, the second that the bourbon has been further aged in a single barrel). Then there's the huge selection available today. There are more than 800 bourbon distilleries in the United States, some producing multiple brands, and that doesn't include the many iterations each one may offer.
As you begin to explore bourbon and determine the flavor profiles that you love best, there's a fairly fool-proof way to make sure you don't end up spending a lot of money for a bourbon you may not end up loving. The answer? See if your favorite bar happens to stock the particular bottle you've been eyeing. If they do, order your bourbon neat — that is, without ice or anything else to dilute it. This will give you a chance to fully experience the bourbon and explore its tasting notes. Or you could ask for your bourbon with a few drops of water, which will help bring out its tasting notes even more.
Well-stocked bars and bourbon tastings
If you don't typically drink your bourbon neat, but prefer it on the rocks — or in a cocktail — there's no harm in ordering it how you'd drink it at home to get an idea of what to expect, but be warned, you won't be fully experiencing the bourbon's unique attributes this way. If your local bar doesn't stock the particular bourbon you're interested in, it may be worth seeking out one that's known for having a wide selection of spirits.
If you live in an area where whiskey tastings are available, this is another great way to get to experience a variety of bourbons at one time. If not, you could get together with friends to pool resources for your own bourbon tasting, which would give you a chance to try a few new-to-you bourbons in a fun atmosphere. Barring these options, there are a few other simple rules you should follow before buying bourbon, like reading the label to determine how long the bourbon has been aged (generally, the longer bourbon is aged the smoother and more complex it is). If all else fails, there's the internet, but doesn't hanging out in a bar or having a tasting with friends sound way better?