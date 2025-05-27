The Smartest Thing You Can Do Before Buying Bourbon You're Unfamiliar With

The world of bourbon can sometimes seem overwhelming. There are various terms, like single and double-barrel (the first means the bourbon comes from a single barrel, the second that the bourbon has been further aged in a single barrel). Then there's the huge selection available today. There are more than 800 bourbon distilleries in the United States, some producing multiple brands, and that doesn't include the many iterations each one may offer.

As you begin to explore bourbon and determine the flavor profiles that you love best, there's a fairly fool-proof way to make sure you don't end up spending a lot of money for a bourbon you may not end up loving. The answer? See if your favorite bar happens to stock the particular bottle you've been eyeing. If they do, order your bourbon neat — that is, without ice or anything else to dilute it. This will give you a chance to fully experience the bourbon and explore its tasting notes. Or you could ask for your bourbon with a few drops of water, which will help bring out its tasting notes even more.