What Does It Really Mean To Order A Drink Neat?

Whether you're ordering a round for friends at a noisy, crowded bar or carefully selecting a digestif after dinner at a white-tablecloth establishment, clarity is key when ordering any kind of alcoholic beverage. Unfortunately, many beloved bartending words and phrases have been mixed up and muddled in our cultural consciousness. "Shaken, not stirred," for instance, sounds like the stuff of suave spy-craft. However, a martini that's been shaken with ice is actually a more watered-down version of a Vesper than if the martini was stirred. If you're cocktail-curious and ready to cut through all the cultural clutter, follow our simple guide (spoiler alert: It's all about ice).

If you order a drink neat, you're ordering a couple of ounces of your stated liquor completely as is — not shaken, not stirred, and not served over ice or with soda water. Think of it as a fancy shot of alcohol that you drink slowly. The point of ordering a drink neat is to savor its flavor, so opt for this serving style when you're sampling the good stuff.

Ice isn't invited to this party, so apart from the number of ounces and the type of drink you want (usually whiskey, bourbon, scotch, or brandy, though sometimes even top-shelf mezcals and tequilas), there's no more to say to your barkeep. Your drink will arrive at room temperature, usually in a rocks glass, snifter, or whiskey glass, and neat with no additions.