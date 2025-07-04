15 Of The Oldest Burger Restaurants In The US

It's hard to find a food that's more quintessentially American than the burger. You can find burgers everywhere, from backyard cookouts to family dinner tables, fast-food chains, and upscale restaurants. In fact, burgers even launched the first fast-food chain in the U.S. But long before big franchises took over, independent burger joints were already feeding hungry crowds across the country.

The hamburger's roots can be traced back to an ancient Roman ground meat dish called Isicia Omentata. From there, it morphed into Mongol steak tartare and then German Hamburg steak. But the idea of putting a cooked beef patty in a bun is a true American invention. Pinning down where it started is tricky, though. Some say it was at a state fair in New York or Wisconsin, others claim a Fourth of July party in Oklahoma, or a small restaurant in Connecticut.

No matter which story you believe, one thing's clear — the burger became a national obsession almost overnight. By the early 1900s, burger restaurants were popping up all over the country. Some of those places are still open today. These are 15 of the oldest burger restaurants in the U.S. where you can enjoy a side of history with your hamburger and fries.