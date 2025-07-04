15 Of The Oldest Burger Restaurants In The US
It's hard to find a food that's more quintessentially American than the burger. You can find burgers everywhere, from backyard cookouts to family dinner tables, fast-food chains, and upscale restaurants. In fact, burgers even launched the first fast-food chain in the U.S. But long before big franchises took over, independent burger joints were already feeding hungry crowds across the country.
The hamburger's roots can be traced back to an ancient Roman ground meat dish called Isicia Omentata. From there, it morphed into Mongol steak tartare and then German Hamburg steak. But the idea of putting a cooked beef patty in a bun is a true American invention. Pinning down where it started is tricky, though. Some say it was at a state fair in New York or Wisconsin, others claim a Fourth of July party in Oklahoma, or a small restaurant in Connecticut.
No matter which story you believe, one thing's clear — the burger became a national obsession almost overnight. By the early 1900s, burger restaurants were popping up all over the country. Some of those places are still open today. These are 15 of the oldest burger restaurants in the U.S. where you can enjoy a side of history with your hamburger and fries.
1. Louis' Lunch in New Haven, Connecticut (1895)
According to the United States Library of Congress, Louis' Lunch was the first restaurant to serve hamburgers. This tiny spot is located in New Haven, Connecticut, and it's been continuously operating since 1895. The story goes that a customer walked into the restaurant sometime in 1900 and asked for something quick to go. Owner Louis Lassen took some steak trimmings and slapped them between two pieces of toast, and the hamburger was born.
While it's possible that there were other versions of hamburgers around before Lassen created his, the restaurant can lay claim to being the longest-running burger restaurant in the United States. It's also unique in that it uses cast iron grills that date back to 1898. The burger patties feature a blend of five cuts of meat that are ground fresh every day, and they're served on toast just like they were in the old days. For toppings, there are just three options: cheese, onion, and tomato.
(203) 562-5507
261 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511
2. Hudson's Hamburgers in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho (1907)
In 1907, an enterprising man named Harley Hudson opened a food tent in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, called the Missouri Kitchen. The menu was simple: hamburgers, ham and egg sandwiches, and coffee. A year later, he moved into a brick and mortar space and the name of the restaurant was eventually changed to Hudson's Hamburgers. Today, the restaurant is still run by the Hudson family, who carry on the tradition of cooking burgers served with Harley Hudson's special sauce.
While the restaurant has relocated twice and undergone upgrades, Hudson's Hamburgers still keeps the menu simple with just hamburgers, ham and egg sandwiches, and pie. Rumor has it that Harley Hudson didn't believe cheese belonged on burgers, but that's now an option. However, the family sticks to the ethos that there is such a thing as too many burger toppings, so the only other optional add-ons are pickles, onions, ketchup, and house sauce. In addition, fries aren't on the menu.
(208) 664-5444
207 Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
3. Dyer's Burgers in Memphis, Tennessee (1912)
Burgers have always been the main focus at Dyer's Burgers, a Memphis burger joint that was founded by Elmer "Doc" Dyer in 1912. Dyer discovered the secret to really great burgers one night when a cook forgot to change the grease in the skillet and used it to cook burgers. The crispy, deep-fried patties were so good that Dyer decided to keep the grease from that point on. That same grease is still used to cook the burgers today, albeit strained and seasoned every day.
The burgers at Dyer's are made by smashing ground beef patties thin and cooking them in custom-made cast iron skillets with that legendary grease. You can opt for a single, double, or triple burger and add bacon or cheese. Mustard, onions, pickles, and pepper are the only other add-ons available. Dyer's also offers hand-cut fries, onion wings, chicken tenders and wings, hot dogs, sandwiches, and house-made chili. Drinks include sodas, milkshakes, and floats.
(901) 527-3937
205 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103
4. Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg, Ohio (1913)
If you want a truly old-school hamburger experience, make your way to Miamisburg in Ohio, where you'll find the Hamburger Wagon. This old-fashioned hamburger cart has been serving slider-style burgers since 1913. It came about after the Great Flood of 1913, which left many people in dire straits. A man named Sherman "Cocky" Porter jumped in to help by distributing hot burgers made with a family recipe. When things returned to normal, people missed the burgers, so Porter began selling them from a cart.
Today, the Hamburger Wagon sits on Central Avenue in downtown Miamisburg and serves burgers from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The burgers are served the same way they've always been — the patties are deep fried and served on a soft bun with pickles, onions, salt, and pepper. Don't ask for cheese, ketchup, or mayo because the cart doesn't have them. Same goes for sides, although you can grab bags of chips and soda or water to go with your burgers.
(937) 847-2442
12 E Central Ave, Miamisburg, OH 45342
5. Workingman's Friend in Indianapolis, Indiana (1918)
For over 100 years, Workingman's Friend in Indianapolis has been serving burgers and beers at decent prices. It was founded by a Macedonian immigrant named Louis Stamatkin, who opened the spot in 1918 and named it The Belmont Lunch. The main clientele in the beginning were railroad workers, and Stamatkin sometimes let them run bills, which earned him the nickname "the workingman's friend." When Stamatkin died, his sons took over the restaurant and renamed it in honor of his legacy.
Except for a brief stint when Stamatkin's sons decided to sell cocktails and steaks, Workingman's Friend has always been about blue collar meals. The burgers are top sellers, so much so they made it on our list of the hands down best burger in every single state. The patties get smashed down on the grill so that the edges are crispy and they're served on soft, toasted buns. You can get your burger with cheese, bacon, and toppings like lettuce and tomato. Sides include fries, onion rings, and cheese sticks.
workingmans-friend.weeblyte.com
(317) 636-2067
234 N Belmont Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
6. The Cozy Inn in Salina, Kansas (1922)
When Bob Kinkel started selling sliders at the Cozy Inn in Salinas, Kansas, in 1922, he probably never dreamed that the six-stool spot would still be slinging the same burgers more than a century later. He got the idea for cooking sliders from White Castle, which had opened just the year before in Wichita. The burgers at the Cozy Inn sold for just five cents a pop, and they were an instant hit. Today, the restaurant still sticks to the original recipe and has kept the menu mostly the same.
The slider patties at the Cozy Inn are griddled with onions to add flavor and moisture. Then, they're placed in soft, pillowy buns and topped with pickle, mustard, and ketchup. You can get your "Cozy" as a single or double and buy multiple burgers in sacks ranging from six to 48 sliders. The restaurant also sells frozen patties and bags of buns to take home, as well as sodas, coffee, and bags of chips.
(785) 825-2699
108 N 7th St, Salina, KS 67401
7. Robert's Grill in El Reno, Oklahoma (1926)
Opened in 1926, just a few years before the Great Depression hit, Robert's Grill was one of the first establishments to sell Oklahoma onion burgers. This style of burger was born in El Reno, and it consists of a beef patty cooked with a pile of thinly sliced onions on a griddle. It started as a way to stretch beef further, but endured for its great taste. As everything cooks together, the onions caramelize and almost melt into the burger patty.
Step inside Robert's and you'll find a small space with seats along a counter. Place your order, and you can watch your food being cooked right in front of you. The burgers are an absolute must for their crispy, charred edges and onion-infused flavor. You can go for a classic onion burger, add cheese, or go all out with double meat and double cheese. Robert's is also famous for its slaw dogs, which are like Coney Island hot dogs with chili and mustardy coleslaw.
(405) 262-1262
300 S Bickford Ave, El Reno, OK
8. Stanley's Famous Burgers in Central Falls, Rhode Island (1932)
Named after founder Stanley F. Kyra, Stanley's Famous Burgers has been serving hamburgers in Central Falls, Rhode Island, since 1932. Kyra's goal was to create a spot where people could get a home-cooked burger that was affordable, something that was all-important in the midst of the Great Depression. The menu has expanded over the decades, but many people say the burgers are just as good as they remember them from their childhood.
The classic Stanley Burger is cooked on a griddle with thinly sliced onions and smashed down to make the patty thin. Once the patty is charred and the onions are soft and slightly caramelized, it all goes into a soft bun with just pickles. For those who want a little bit more on their burger, Stanley's also offers toppings like mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, and peppers. You can also pair your burger with a variety of sides like fries, onion rings, and chili cheese fries.
(401) 726-9689
535 Dexter St, Central Falls, RI 02863
9. Weber's Superior Root Beer Restaurant in Tulsa, Oklahoma (1933)
Weber's Superior Root Beer Restaurant opened in 1933, so it wasn't the first place to serve burgers, but founder Oscar Weber Bilby is often credited as being the creator of the first true hamburger. Local lore states that he and his wife Fanny threw a Fourth of July party in 1891 where they served guests Black Angus beef patties in sourdough buns, along with his special root beer. The burgers and soda were such hits that Bilby eventually opened a food and drink stand.
Today, Weber's is run by the same family and uses the original grill to cook its hamburgers. The burger patties are made with fresh ground chuck and come in three sizes: small, a quarter-pound, and a half-pound. You can get your burger with or without cheese and dressed with all the usual toppings like mayo, ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles. And of course, you can wash down your burger with a Weber's Superior Root Beer served in a frosty mug.
(918) 742-1082
3817 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105
10. Solly's Grille in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (1936)
Wisconsin-based chain Culver's is renowned for its iconic ButterBurgers, but it wasn't the first to create them. Long before Culver's opened its doors, Solly's Grille was serving burgers topped with ample pats of butter. Kenneth "Solly" Salmon opened the restaurant in 1936 as Solly's Coffee Shop, but the burgers became so famous that he decided to change the name to reflect what people were coming for. It's still a family-run business today and just as popular for its rich, hearty butter burgers.
If it's your first time visiting Solly's, the Original Solly's Butterburger is a good bet. It features an all-sirloin patty cooked with Wisconsin creamery butter. It's served on a hamburger bun with stewed onions and oozes luscious buttery goodness. There are also interesting takes on the butter burger that include add-ins like applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, and a variety of Wisconsin cheeses. Be sure to save room for a slice of homemade pie or a hand-dipped malt served in a steel can.
(414) 332-8808
4629 N Port Washington Rd, Glendale, WI 53212
11. White Castle in Berwyn, Illinois (1939)
It's hard to overstate just how much White Castle changed the American dining scene. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921, the chain popularized the slider and pioneered the concept of fast food as we know it today. With its gleaming white buildings and assembly-line efficiency, White Castle made grabbing a quick burger affordable and consistent. Plus, people fell in love with its tiny square burgers cooked with onions and the bun on top to thoroughly infuse every element with flavor.
The original White Castle in Wichita is no longer around, but there is a location in Berwyn, Illinois, that's been operating since 1939. Back in those days, you could get a slider for a nickel, and fries weren't on the menu yet (those would come later in the 1940s). Just don't expect an old-timey looking spot, though. The building has been modernized over the years, and today it looks like any other White Castle you might come across in any other town.
(708) 795-6811
7155 Ogden Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402
12. Hackney's on Harms in Glenview, Illinois (1939)
Hackney's on Harms has a lengthy history that dates back to the Prohibition era. At that time, Jack and Bebe Hackney ran a speakeasy-style tavern, serving burgers and beer from their back porch. After the Hackney's passed away, their nephew Jim Masterson and his wife Kitz bought the property for a grand total of $1 in 1939. They turned it into a thriving restaurant, and the family still runs the local favorite today. It's renowned for its convivial atmosphere and great burgers.
The Original Hackneyburger features a half-pound ground beef patty that's grilled and served on dark rye bread. You can also swap out the rye for bread of your choice and request cheese. Other burgers on the menu include the Crispy Onion Burger with French fried onions and The Bean, which is a black bean burger served on a pretzel bun. Hackney's is also famous for its French fried onions that are battered, deep fried, and served packed together in a golden crispy loaf.
(847) 724-5577
1241 Harms Rd, Glenview, IL 60025
13. White Mana Diner in Jersey City, New Jersey (1939)
You can't miss White Mana Diner in Jersey City with its odd circular shape, bright white and red facade, and huge sign that says, "From 1939 World's Fair NY." The structure was indeed part of the World's Fair, where it was used to show off the future potential of fast food operations. A man named Louis Bridges bought the structure and opened it as a standalone restaurant, along with several others called White Manna in the 1940s. Somewhere along the line, one "n" got dropped from the name of the Jersey City location.
Step inside White Mana and you'll find a circular counter where you can watch the cooks in action, as well as a small dining room with booths. White Mana's current owner, Mario Costa, sticks to the original recipe for the burgers. That means small slider-style beef patties smashed on the grill with chopped onions, then flipped, topped with cheese, and a squishy bun. The burgers are served simply with pickles, although you can request further condiments.
(201) 963-1441
470 Tonnelle Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307
14. White Hut in West Springfield, Massachusetts (1939)
If you're looking for classic Americana, you can't do much better than White Hut in Springfield, Massachusetts. The original location in West Springfield opened in 1939, and other than a short closure in 2020, it's been serving burgers and hot dogs ever since. True to its name, it's a bright white hut with red accents that give serious vintage vibes. Step inside and you'll find cooks behind a long counter flipping burgers on a flat-top grill and whipping up milkshakes, just like they did back in the day.
Over the decades, White Hut's menu has gotten bigger, but key items like the Hamburg and Cheeseburg have stayed the same. The thin burger patties are griddled with or without add-ons like fried onions and American cheese and served in a soft bun. You can also add toppings like lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, and spicy mustard. Fancy toppings include onion rings, fried egg, chili, and sauerkraut. The menu also features classic diner fare like chili dogs, French fries, and chicken tenders.
(413) 733-8000
280 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089
15. Millers Bar in Dearborn, Michigan (1941)
"No frills necessary" is the motto at Millers Bar in Detroit, Michigan, which gives you a pretty good idea of how old school this place is. George Miller opened the spot in 1941 with the intention of making it an easy-going bar where locals could grab a beer and a shot. When his nephews got involved, they added burgers to the equation and that's when the spot really took off. People still flock to Millers for those classic burgers washed down with a beer or two.
The burger formula at Millers Bar is simple: a seven-ounce round patty made with fresh beef ground daily. That gets thrown on a flat-top griddle and cooked until browned, then slid into a steamed white bun and the whole thing is served on a square of wax paper. You can also ask for your burger with American or Swiss cheese and add sliced raw onions and pickles. Sides include fries and onion rings. Beers are on offer — Miller of course.
(313) 565-2577
23700 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124