What's The Meaty Sauce You Always Find On Coney Island Hot Dogs?

If you only have 24 hours to eat in New York City, then besides the necessary bagel and New York pizza slice, it's probably worth taking the trip across Brooklyn to visit Coney Island for a hot dog. The amusement area's boardwalk is the home of Nathan's Famous, which first opened over a hundred years ago. However, even if Nathan's Famous is the big dog that hosts Coney Island's annual hot dog eating contest where Joey Chestnut earned his glorious victories and helped popularize Coney Island-style hot dogs, you can easily find one outside of New York, especially in the Midwest. The Coney dog, as it's often called, is a specific recipe that is almost — but not quite — a chili dog.

A Coney dog is a frank on a steamed bun topped with a thin layer of ground beef sauce (referred to as Coney sauce), which is cooked with chopped onions, mustard, chili powder, cumin, and lots of optional additions like garlic, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, or ketchup. Unlike a regular chili dog, which uses thick chili that piles up on the hot dog, the ground beef or hamburger meat used to make a Coney dog should be much runnier. Typically, the beef is finely ground up and cooked with extra water to accomplish this.