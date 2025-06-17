The Mysterious Origins Of The Burger Slider

Fast food hamburgers are such ubiquitous American fare that you'd think historians would be able to nail down some key facts especially with White Castle, the burger chain born in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921. The restaurant laid the groundwork leading to America's obsession with this dish. We know why White Castle burger patties have five holes — they cook faster and are more economical for the company — but the name associated with its diminutive burgers is a bit of a mystery.

There are several origin stories for the term "slider," and while two are associated with White Castle, the third has to do with the sub-par food of the U.S. Navy during World War II. The first relates to the size of the White Castle burger which so small it can easily slide down your throat. The other revolves around how White Castle operated back in the day when white-aproned employees would make your burger and slide it down the counter to you on a porcelain plate as you sat waiting. The navy connection relates to the small slimy burgers the sailors were served during the war were so greasy they easily slid down their throats.