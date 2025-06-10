How Culver's Came Up With The Idea For The Iconic ButterBurger

Culver's wouldn't be the iconic fast food establishment it is without its frozen custard and fresh, never-frozen beef, and no item is perhaps more essential to the chain than the ButterBurger. When Craig Culver opened the first Culver's, he knew that he wanted ButterBurgers to be the restaurant's signature dish. At first, he struggled with deciding where to incorporate butter into the recipe. In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Culver shared, "We ended up actually buttering the bun — the crown of the bun — and then toasting the bun. So that's where the butter becomes involved."

The concept of a butter burger is simple — it's a hamburger with butter somewhere in the cooking or assembling process. What ended up giving the Culver's ButterBurger its distinct taste was melting butter on the buns and making the smash burger patties on the grill where they could sizzle in their own fatty juices. With over 1,000 brick-and-mortar locations and growing since 1984, it's safe to say that the ButterBurger was a smash hit for this restaurant chain.