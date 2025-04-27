Only Mexico Can Legally Make Tequila — But Here's What The US Can Make Instead

Especially over the last few decades, tequila has cemented its status in bars worldwide; bottles of the spirit grace shelves amidst vodka, whiskey, and other widespread offerings. As a result, it's easy to assume that tequila comes of broad origins — simply a distillation of agave. However, it is actually among the most regulated liquors. Per Mexico's federal guidelines, only five of the country's regions can legally distill the spirit, with the Jalisco area especially famed.

Plus, tequila also comes with many further specificities like an exclusively blue Weber agave composition, a small allowance for additives, a resultant proof range, as well as aging regulations for different expressions. There's also a rigid sugar standard that all tequilas must follow. Overseen by the Consejo Regulador del Tequila since 1994, the organization inspects every stage of tequila manufacturing, securing bottles with a sticker to back authenticity. So that's all to say, tequila's a tightly controlled moniker, and no other country can label their spirit with the name.

Nevertheless, there are still plenty of produced liquors that have a similar — if not nearly identical — composition. For one, there's the nuanced difference between tequila and mezcal, which is another widespread agave spirit. And even trickier examples include bottlings like Caballito Cerrero — a historic Jalisco-based tequila made from a different agave — that's disqualified from the label. Not to mention that tequila-resembling spirits have been distilled in the U.S. since 1936. So naturally, this raises the question: What is an American-made tequila?