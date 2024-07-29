What Is Canned Brown Bread And How Do You Eat It?

Boston brown bread sets itself apart from other bread brands in a pretty specific way. It's steamed instead of baked and round instead of rectangular, all thanks to the round 16-ounce No. 303 can it's made in. You'll also need to traipse past the bakery aisle and on over to the canned baked beans section of the grocery store to find it. And nope. Since this bread isn't sold in plastic bags, there ain't no twisty wire bread ties for you to save in the kitchen junk drawer when you open some Boston brown bread. It's canned bread start to finish.

Advertisement

A staple of the New England food scene, canned brown bread has graced the tables of Northeasterners since 1928. It was born in a time when canned food popularity boomed, something that B&M brand took advantage of when it produced the first iterations of the bread. By the time they sent the canned bread to store shelves, it had already rolled out a number of side dishes to go with it, including canned meats and Boston baked beans.

Traditionally, people have eaten them in a meal that also included the baked beans and crispy hot dogs. Many New Englanders grew up eating this meal, and for some of them, a meal of Boston brown bread, baked beans, and hot dogs is enough to send their childhood sentimentality quotient into overdrive.

Advertisement