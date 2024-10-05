Coffee milk's popularity in Rhode Island is likely a matter of pride. After all, the sweet and creamy beverage was invented there. While its origins are up for debate, one theory is that it came to the state by way of southern Italian immigrants who moved there in the early 20th century and shared their love of strong coffee with their new neighbors — including a bitter brew that was sweetened. As the story goes, when the soda fountain craze eventually swept across the country in response to Prohibition, offering people places to gather over non-alcoholic beverages, one enterprising Rhode Island shop owner found a use for his spent coffee grounds by steeping them with sugar, creating a rich, syrupy infusion. He mixed the sweetened substance with cold milk, and the iconic beverage was born. It wasn't long before companies selling the syrup sprouted up and local dairies began bottling their own versions, allowing residents to enjoy the drink at home.

Coffee milk is great on its own, but it's also classically paired with another local delicacy: hot wieners. These bun-bound creations are undoubtedly one of the best sandwiches to order in Rhode Island. (Think hot dogs, but better.) You can also upgrade your coffee milk by adding ice cream, making a shake that's colloquially referred to as a coffee cabinet. Delekta Pharmacy, a stuck-in-time drugstore and ice cream parlor in Warren, Rhode Island, has been known for its coffee cabinets for decades. They can also be found at Green Line Apothecary, a retro take on the genre with locations in Providence and Wakefield that serves regular and vegan coffee cabinets.