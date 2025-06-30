The Best Low-Alcohol-Content Beer Options For A Sober-Curious Lifestyle

People aren't drinking beer like they used to anymore. While our lower beer-drinking habits can be boiled down to a number of different factors, one of the reasons is more and more people are checking out the sober-curious movement for themselves. This can be seen in the phenomenon that is the sober bar, but it can also be seen in more humble degrees, such as having more low-alcohol-by-volume beer options at your disposal. But, with low-alcohol-content beer choices lining your store shelves, how do you choose which ones to buy? To help you filter through all you need to know about low-alcohol-content beer, Chowhound reached out to an expert on the matter.

Stephen Alexander is the sales and marketing director for Tall City Brewing Company and is on the public relations and marketing committee for the Texas Craft Brewers Guild. Suffice it to say, Alexander knows the ins-and-outs of all things beer, including those beers with less alcohol than most. With this in mind, Chowhound asked Alexander about his favorite low-alcohol beers, as well as what he looks out for when searching for the best low-ABV beers on the market.