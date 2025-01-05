Why People Aren't Drinking Beer Anymore
The world of beer is a vast one. From bittersweet pilsners to nutty ales, there's a deliciously hoppy elixir out there for just about everyone. This bubbly beverage has long reigned as one of the most popular of all alcoholic drinks, beating out both tantalizing cocktails and stringent spirits alike. But that reality is seriously beginning to change. Where people used to go out to bars to order local draft beers and imports alike, they are now reaching for other indulgences instead. For Americans, beer drinking is on the decline.
In 2023, the U.S. saw its lowest levels of beer consumption in over a generation. It all started with the slow downfall of draft beer. Imbibers who used to drink draft began opting for canned or bottled beers instead. According to Bon Appétit, only 9% of U.S. beer sales featured kegs, while the other 91% was bottled or canned. That measly percentage of kegs is likely to continue decreasing in the years to come, as more and more draft lines are left unused at bars. While there are a few reasons for the downward trend in draft beer sales, most of the causes can be traced back to the pandemic, when people simply got comfortable drinking canned beer in the comfort of their own homes.
The many reasons why beer is on the decline
Long after the pandemic lockdowns, people are still opting to drink canned beer on their living room couches instead of going out for a brew at a bar among strangers. Especially for the generation that came of age during the pandemic, Gen Z, the swap just makes sense. It's a more convenient option, and could even be more environmentally-conscious as you can recycle bottles and cans, but not kegs.
While the wide availability of canned beers is convenient for consumers — especially for the homebodies — it also, paradoxically, might be another thing contributing to beer's demise. The craft beer boom that happened over the 2010s created hundreds of new beers to choose from. While those options are great, in this case, less might be more. Customers may be getting too overwhelmed with all the beer options available now, and could be opting for simpler drinks. When people used to question the difference between light and dark beer, now they're considering how domestic and craft beer are related, too. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Beer once felt accessible, but now, especially for newbies, it might be a difficult category to approach and digest. Some people could be growing skeptical of packaged beers for this reason, too, and appear to be diving into wine and the relatively new world of ready-to-drink cocktails instead.
What the great American beer decline could mean
Where you used to have to buy expensive spirits and mixers to whip up cocktails at home, mixed drinks are now sold in ready-to-drink bottles and cans just like beer, so they're just as accessible as beer has always been. This is making for a rise in liquor store sales, and as cocktails flourish, the popularity of beer falls.
Change is natural, and trends ebb and flow, but some people are wondering if this downward trend in beer appreciation — especially draft — means those who partake might be losing some of the magic. Draft beer is extra-chilled, fresh, and bubbly compared to brews that have been sitting in cans. Everything from the gas used inside of draft lines to the way in which a bartender pours a beer, can affect the texture and head of the drink. Plus, it's just satisfying to watch that smooth brew fill a sleek, clean glass. Simply put, every draft beer is a unique experience, so American drinkers could be losing out on quality and novelty with this switch-up. Not only that, but sharing a beer at a bar is often a communal experience. Is the downfall of draft beer another example of our communities — those essential third spaces — dying out?
Who's to say? Maybe we're all just bored of bars and want to chill out with some of America's most popular Mexican beers in our backyards, instead. And really, what's the harm in that? So, whatever you choose to drink, cheers.