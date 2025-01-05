Why People Aren't Drinking Beer Anymore

Long after the pandemic lockdowns, people are still opting to drink canned beer on their living room couches instead of going out for a brew at a bar among strangers. Especially for the generation that came of age during the pandemic, Gen Z, the swap just makes sense. It's a more convenient option, and could even be more environmentally-conscious as you can recycle bottles and cans, but not kegs.

While the wide availability of canned beers is convenient for consumers — especially for the homebodies — it also, paradoxically, might be another thing contributing to beer's demise. The craft beer boom that happened over the 2010s created hundreds of new beers to choose from. While those options are great, in this case, less might be more. Customers may be getting too overwhelmed with all the beer options available now, and could be opting for simpler drinks. When people used to question the difference between light and dark beer, now they're considering how domestic and craft beer are related, too. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Beer once felt accessible, but now, especially for newbies, it might be a difficult category to approach and digest. Some people could be growing skeptical of packaged beers for this reason, too, and appear to be diving into wine and the relatively new world of ready-to-drink cocktails instead.