For the sober crowd, finding an inclusive space to socialize can be a challenge. The default choice of "let's go grab a drink" just doesn't work, but now, with the introduction of sober bars, the options are opening up. What exactly is a sober bar? It's exactly what it sounds like — a bar without the alcohol.

While most bars center their existence on spirits, sober bars revolve solely around social connection. That means those navigating sobriety can once again enjoy these spaces, as can the sober-curious or those just looking for a place to gather without the pressures of alcohol. These places are hubs for community events, like live music, flea markets, and game nights. They're also great spaces to go to and learn how to converse without the crutch of a clouded mind. You're not a watered-down version of yourself. You're just you.

While most bars are only open at night, and coffee shops are open during the day, sober bars offer a wider variety of drinks and have longer hours. This opens up the opportunity to socialize with friends or strangers at any time of the day. So, while the sober crowd once had to sacrifice the sophistication of a cocktail lounge or the dive bar experience, sober bars are coming in to fill that gap. Their presence is on the rise.