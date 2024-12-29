Why Is Non-Alcoholic Beer So Expensive?

What was once an underwhelming, flat, barely-drinkable substitute for the real thing, is now a booming industry and a truly crushable brew in its own right. We're talking, of course, about non-alcoholic beers.

The category has seen explosive growth and an outpouring of not just drinkable, but award-winning brews in the past few years as the sober and sober-curious movement has picked up momentum, with more people reaching for NA pours. While options have never been more varied or delicious, the sticker shock is also real — so don't expect to see a lighter price tag to match that non-alcoholic IPA or pale ale. And inflation alone can't be blamed. While prices for just about everything have spiked, the price of a non-alcoholic beer has risen at three times the rate of traditional beer, just in the past year.

A mashup of factors can be blamed for this disproportionate price hike, from premium ingredients, a smaller pool of suppliers and facilities, and a more complex brewing process to create your fave non-alcoholic beer (which is different from alcohol-free, FYI). Far from being a watered-down version of the real deal, NA brews are highly technical creations requiring great time, care, and costs to brew. While those abstaining once had to settle for a passable-at-best NA option, nowadays, brands like Athletic Brewing and many others have sprung up to create truly great, hoppy, complex brews — just don't expect to save much on your tab by skipping the booze.