15 Kitchen Island Trends That Are Taking Over

Depending on the layout and size of your kitchen, an island can be a great addition to the space. Plus, while adding an island can sometimes require construction work, it doesn't have to. Although many islands are built-in workstations designed to match the rest of the kitchen, this isn't always the case. They can just as easily be added to the room as freestanding pieces.

In fact, there aren't many rules for what constitutes an island in the first place. It's different from a table because it's the same height as your countertops, and it needs to be accessible from all sides — otherwise, if it's joined to one wall, it's technically a peninsula.

Beyond that, your island can be anything you want it to be in terms of functionality. This has led to a fun rise in kitchen island trends, allowing homeowners to get wildly creative with how they use, decorate, and fit out their islands, from top to bottom, and on every accessible side.