13 Of The Best Lighting Fixtures For Your New Kitchen

There was a time when lighting an entire kitchen with a single overhead light was not just common, but trendy. Today, however, letting the lonely ceiling boob do all the heavy lifting is one of the biggest kitchen lighting mistakes you can make. Poor lighting can make the space look smaller, cast inconvenient shadows around the room, and leave parts of your kitchen unlit, which is more than just unattractive — it's unsafe.

To really light up the room, you need four essential layers of kitchen lighting: task, accent, decorative, and ambient. Ambient lighting, like the overhead light, fills the space, but it's not enough on its own. You also need task lights close to your work surfaces so you can see what you're doing, accent lights to add nuance and depth to the space, and decorative lights for — well, to be honest, just for fun.

Not sure where to start? Brighten up your kitchen with some of these highly rated lighting fixtures that tick all the boxes.