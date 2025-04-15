The Problem With Storing Small Appliances On Your Kitchen Island

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to giving you extra counter space and unseen storage compartments, your trusted kitchen island delivers. Though next to using this freestanding counter as a communal eating space and meal prep necessity, you may have become over-zealous in treating it like a dumping ground for small, hard-to-store appliances. Believe it or not, there's more than one reason why you should avoid piling random appliances on your kitchen island.

The primary purpose of a kitchen island is to give you more space. However, an island also serves as the center point of your kitchen. Therefore, keeping this countertop free of finicky appliances makes it more visually appealing. The last thing you want to see when you walk into your kitchen is the back end of your coffee maker or toaster oven.

Then there's the issue of safety. Especially if you're using a rolling cart, the kitchen island alternative perfect for small spaces, the last thing you want to do is pile appliances on the surface. Both light and heavy appliances can fall to the ground with a simple bump or roll and become damaged. Cords can also clutter the surface and create a hazard. Whether you're using a cook's table (the vintage island alternative begging for a trendy comeback), a rolling cart, or a hefty built-in island, there are better alternatives for storing small, everyday appliances.