The Problem With Storing Small Appliances On Your Kitchen Island
When it comes to giving you extra counter space and unseen storage compartments, your trusted kitchen island delivers. Though next to using this freestanding counter as a communal eating space and meal prep necessity, you may have become over-zealous in treating it like a dumping ground for small, hard-to-store appliances. Believe it or not, there's more than one reason why you should avoid piling random appliances on your kitchen island.
The primary purpose of a kitchen island is to give you more space. However, an island also serves as the center point of your kitchen. Therefore, keeping this countertop free of finicky appliances makes it more visually appealing. The last thing you want to see when you walk into your kitchen is the back end of your coffee maker or toaster oven.
Then there's the issue of safety. Especially if you're using a rolling cart, the kitchen island alternative perfect for small spaces, the last thing you want to do is pile appliances on the surface. Both light and heavy appliances can fall to the ground with a simple bump or roll and become damaged. Cords can also clutter the surface and create a hazard. Whether you're using a cook's table (the vintage island alternative begging for a trendy comeback), a rolling cart, or a hefty built-in island, there are better alternatives for storing small, everyday appliances.
The best places to store small appliances in your kitchen
Consider unused hidden spaces in your kitchen to keep your island free from clutter. For example, if your island has enclosed built-in cabinets, designate an entire shelf to your most-used appliances, including your toaster, waffle maker, and blender. However, you need to be more mindful if you're working with a cook's table with a low-level shelf. Unfortunately, small appliances can make this space look cluttered. Instead, use this shelf to store aesthetically pleasing pots or larger appliances such as a tabletop stand mixer. You're better off saving small appliances for tucked-away spaces in a pantry or easy-to-reach cabinet.
Alternatively, consider the free space that lines the counters around your oven and stove. Keeping one or two smaller gadgets front-facing, with the back-ends against your kitchen walls, can accommodate your space nicely without overcrowding your kitchen. If you don't necessarily have a ton of free counter space, there's a simple solution to prevent long kitchen appliance cords from getting in the way. Apply adhesive hooks like Command Medium Designer Hooks to the back of small appliances to keep the cords tucked neatly out of the way.
If you're feeling crafty, you can also make your own appliance garage by adding a built-in pull-out space to any centrally located cabinet. This way, smaller appliances have the space they need and no longer risk cluttering your countertops or kitchen island.