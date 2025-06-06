What Is A Kitchen Appliance 'Garage' (And Why You Probably Need One)
As a home chef who wants all the latest kitchen gadgets, you'd never want to give up your air fryer ... or your blender ... or your espresso machine ... or your panini press. The list goes on and on. As food nerds, we get it — and we'd never tell you that the key to getting organized is giving up your favorite go-to pieces of heavy-duty culinary equipment. No matter how expansive your kitchen, it can be tough to find a place for each of your beloved appliances. A disorganized, too-full kitchen can quickly take cooking from a joy to a burden.
Thankfully, an appliance garage — a shelving unit, cabinet, or hutch designed to store kitchen appliances — can be the perfect way to create the space you need without having to give up any of the appliances you love. Unlike the garage attached to your home, however, an appliance garage is designed with organization in mind. When you "park" your appliances, you'll still be able to see everything in your garage in full view, allowing you to know exactly where your appliances are when you need them.
Appliance garage options
When it comes to choosing an appliance garage, it's all about figuring out what makes the most sense for the space you have and the storage you need. You'll also want to consider whether you want your appliances (or at least some of them) on display. Think about accessibility, too — it's important to be able to easily grab the appliances you use frequently (like your absolutely-worth-the-hype KitchenAid stand mixer) while putting away the ones that see less playing time in the kitchen (be sure to properly clean your panini press before giving it a spot in the appliance garage).
If you're designing a kitchen from scratch, or you're in the midst of a total remodel, consider an appliance-specific cabinet or built-in shelving. You might want doors that easily pull shut to hide your garage when it isn't in use. Easy-to-install shelves can also be a solid choice (just make sure they're able to support the weight of heavier appliances). If you're not remodeling or you'd rather not install shelves, a kitchen hutch can be a gorgeous way to add a touch of style and tons of storage space to your kitchen. If you don't have the space for shelves or a hutch, try revamping the way you use your kitchen pantry space to make room for a tucked-away appliance garage.