What Is A Kitchen Appliance 'Garage' (And Why You Probably Need One)

As a home chef who wants all the latest kitchen gadgets, you'd never want to give up your air fryer ... or your blender ... or your espresso machine ... or your panini press. The list goes on and on. As food nerds, we get it — and we'd never tell you that the key to getting organized is giving up your favorite go-to pieces of heavy-duty culinary equipment. No matter how expansive your kitchen, it can be tough to find a place for each of your beloved appliances. A disorganized, too-full kitchen can quickly take cooking from a joy to a burden.

Thankfully, an appliance garage — a shelving unit, cabinet, or hutch designed to store kitchen appliances — can be the perfect way to create the space you need without having to give up any of the appliances you love. Unlike the garage attached to your home, however, an appliance garage is designed with organization in mind. When you "park" your appliances, you'll still be able to see everything in your garage in full view, allowing you to know exactly where your appliances are when you need them.