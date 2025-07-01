The Best Dive Bars In Every State

Every great city has its share of upscale restaurants, standby classics, and cocktail and wine bars. But the pulse guiding any community's greater charge lies not in its latest haunts or trendiest spots but in the everyday watering holes. So, to celebrate the dive bars that fuel camaraderie and keep Americans happily lubricated, we compiled a list of our favorite dive bars from across the nation.

Unlike the splashy craft cocktail bars decked out with crudo and tartare, we're exploring the more beer-soaked side of nightlife, where the food arrives inside a plastic basket (if offered at all), and the backbar is more likely stocked with a fridge of Jell-O shots waiting to set than sparkling wine. Known for their local flavor more than their drinks, dive bars are among America's widest-spread traditions, with some of the most enthusiastic regulars.

From some of the country's oldest bars to contemporary classics and theme taverns, we tracked down a divey haunt for every state across the U.S. We'd gladly saddle up to these dive bars any day of the week.