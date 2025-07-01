The Best Dive Bars In Every State
Every great city has its share of upscale restaurants, standby classics, and cocktail and wine bars. But the pulse guiding any community's greater charge lies not in its latest haunts or trendiest spots but in the everyday watering holes. So, to celebrate the dive bars that fuel camaraderie and keep Americans happily lubricated, we compiled a list of our favorite dive bars from across the nation.
Unlike the splashy craft cocktail bars decked out with crudo and tartare, we're exploring the more beer-soaked side of nightlife, where the food arrives inside a plastic basket (if offered at all), and the backbar is more likely stocked with a fridge of Jell-O shots waiting to set than sparkling wine. Known for their local flavor more than their drinks, dive bars are among America's widest-spread traditions, with some of the most enthusiastic regulars.
From some of the country's oldest bars to contemporary classics and theme taverns, we tracked down a divey haunt for every state across the U.S. We'd gladly saddle up to these dive bars any day of the week.
Alabama: Mom's Basement
Like its name suggests, Mom's Basement in Birmingham, Alabama, adorns itself with the trappings of a post-high-schooler determined to evade paying rent for as long as possible. Like the set of "That '70s Show," Mom's Basement serves tallboys, slushies, and simple mixed drinks in a setting that also offers up a pool table, worn-in couches, and pinball machines.
Slyly decorated with antique touches kissed with glowing yellow light, Mom's Basement feels like a reprieve from whatever life might lurk upstairs.
(205) 774-6667
4411 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222
Alaska: Darwin's Theory
Borrowing its name from Charles Darwin's theory of evolution, this Anchorage, Alaska, bar has served its community since 1981, and if experts are correct about how cold-weather climates encourage more alcohol consumption, we're sure the bartenders here have stayed busy.
An old-fashioned jukebox cranks tunes as a well-oiled popcorn machine churns out savory bites for snacking patrons. We can almost hear the cracking of beers and lively chatter while scrolling through the Instagram page for Darwin's Theory.
facebook.com/darwinstheoryalaska
(907) 277-5322
426 G St, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: The Bikini Lounge
By its name alone, you might think The Bikini Lounge in Phoenix serves adult entertainment with its refreshments. In actuality, it's a tiki-themed staple without the frills and flourishes of high-toned tiki bars in America. Once you walk into the wooden facade, the rest of Phoenix's scorching city fades away as Christmas lights and hula-girl artwork adorning The Bikini Lounge's walls come into view and welcome you into the soothing embrace of the bar's air conditioning and cold beers.
(602) 252-0472
1502 Grand Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Arkansas: White Water Tavern
Not just a local watering hole but also a music venue for Little Rock, Arkansas, residents, The White Water Tavern hosts musical acts several times a week while serving baskets of pimento cheese-stuffed jalapenos, fried okra, and a formidable menu of sandwiches – all intended to satiate and soak up the bar's boozy offerings.
Open since 1977, The White Water Tavern is filled with decades of rock music, raucous regulars, and warm embraces.
(501) 375-8400
2500 W 7th St, Little Rock, AR 72205
California: Kozy Kar
Walking into San Francisco's Kozy Kar feels like traveling through a time warp to a seedier era of the now tech-centric city. Decked out in waterbeds and defunked hot tubs, which double as booths, Kozy Kar also airs vintage adult videos over scrambled VCRs as risqué entertainment to watch while sipping strong drinks and throwing back shots.
(415) 346-5699
1548 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Colorado: Herb's Bar
Herb's Bar in Denver understands the definition of a dive bar: It refuses to charge its patrons a cover to enter or attend the watering hole's nightly events and shows. Open in some iteration since 1933, Herb's Bar has an exterior that is a throwback to a bygone architecture, while its interior houses a laundry list of cheap beers and varying libations to help liven up a night out.
(303) 299-9555
2057 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205
Connecticut: Hydeaway Cafe
Tucked into the Plantsville neighborhood of Connecticut, HydeAway Cafe has a facade that would woo any thirsty passerby with its porthole windows, vintage sign, and cozy atmosphere for a quick drink or four. Once inside the unassuming hideout, karaoke, chicken wings, and the dessert case tempt patrons to stay put even longer at this East Coast classic.
(860) 637-8521
115 W Main St, Plantsville, CT 06479
Delaware: Christiana Pub
The heart of New Castle County holds a gem of a dive bar known as Christiana Pub. Although it serves the same chilled beer and uncomplicated cocktails every dive bar must keep on deck, Christiana Pub offers a bountiful menu of bar food worth a post-work visit as well. Saucy salads and sandwiches keep hungry guests happy as they enjoy karaoke, play bingo, and participate in open mic night at this New England establishment.
(302) 731-9077
10 W Main St, Christiana, DE 19702
Florida: Green Parrot Bar
Though Florida houses many dive bars in its boot-shaped borders, Green Parrot Bar checks all our boxes. Rowdy, festive, cavernous, and full of history, the Green Parrot Bar has hosted spirited patrons for decades. Its most recent iteration was named one of Playboy magazine's picks for the best bars in the country in 2000. A Key West essential, the bar has a sweaty, sticky atmosphere can even be viewed live on its online bar cam.
(305) 294-6133
601 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040
Georgia: Clermont Lounge
The Clermont Lounge proudly boasts being the oldest strip club in Atlanta, Georgia, but the adult-themed establishment has more to offer than its entertainment. A subterranean lounge located underneath a motor inn, the atmospheric bar has been featured in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and visited by both Anthony Bourdain and Alton Brown for an episode of Travel Channel's "The Layover".
(404) 874-4783
789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Hawaii: Anyplace Cocktail Lounge
Another bar as celebrated for its menu as its refreshments, Anyplace Cocktail Lounge provides a lively atmosphere for Honolulu locals with live music and affordable drinks — a much-needed reprieve from the island's expensive grocery prices and tourist traps. Goodies like Spam musabi, kimchi, and poke round out Anyplace's food offerings, reminding us how lucky Hawaiian bar-goers are.
(808) 947-8977
1018 McCully St, Honolulu, HI 96826
Idaho: Cactus Bar
Idaho might be better known for its status as the undisputed potato capital of the U.S. than for any cacti it may produce. But Boise's Cactus Bar is the slice of homegrown flavor every little city needs to make the work week feel endurable. Nothing fancy can be found inside Cactus Bar's brick walls, but sweaty pint glasses, neon lights, and games of cornhole all add to its simple charm.
(208) 639-1218
517 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Simon's Tavern
For nearly 100 years, patrons have wet their whistles at Chicago's historic Simon's Tavern. Located in a Swedish enclave, Simon's Tavern has long poured its signature glögg — a traditional mulled and spiced wine originating from Swedish celebrations that's easy to make – for guests wanting an alternative to its lengthy tap list and more traditional cocktail offerings.
(773) 878-0894
5210 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640
Indiana: The Whistle Stop Inn
Unsurprisingly, the Hoosier State contains a neighborhood bar equipped with televisions to keep tabs on the big games as you cheer and put away indulgent chicken wings, signature drinks, and cans of fizzy beer. A staple of Indianapolis nightlife, The Whistle Stop Inn also hosts game nights like PBR Bingo and Uno Tournaments to help lure in its community.
(317) 602-6334
375 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Iowa: The Flying Moose
In an unassuming brick building (equipped with a generous parking lot) awaits Iowa's hidden jewel, The Flying Moose. Not only can bar-goers enjoy games of pool and thirst-quenching drinks, but they can also indulge in a full-size steak with all the fixings. With plenty of elbow room, The Flying Moose is also a perfect location for large groups to gather for one last nightcap before heading to bed.
(515) 251-7000
8980 Hickman Rd #101, Clive, IA 50325
Kansas: Kirby's Beer Store
A proud part of the underground music scene since its 1970s opening in Wichita, Kansas, this laid-back bar shares a wall with Kirby's Flipside, an impressive pinball arcade under the same ownership.
Garage doors, a spacious patio, and graffiti-covered bathrooms all make up the undeniable divey atmosphere of Kirby's Beer Store, which, of course, also serves spirits through its well-worn pour spouts.
(316) 239-7990
3227 E 17th St N, Wichita, KS 67208
Kentucky: Chevy Chase Inn
With a handwritten sign declaring "No Politics in CCI," Chevy Chase Inn in Lexington, Kentucky, announces its no-frills posturing the second you walk into its blissfully air-conditioned walls. At over 90 years old, the Chevy Chase Inn has earned its place among America's timeless dive bars that have been pouring since the Roosevelt administration.
(859) 266-9422
833 Euclid Ave, Lexington, KY 40502
Louisiana: Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Lounge
With a 365-day Christmas theme, Snake and Jake's Christmas Lounge leapt ahead of Louisiana's other dive bars by offering more character in its entryway than most bars have on their entire premises. Open since 1994, Snake and Jake's provides New Orleans locals with a less touristy alternative to Bourbon Street's cocktail lounges — and, of course, it stays open on Christmas.
(504) 861-2802
7612 Oak St, New Orleans, LA 70118
Maine: Maps
The exact right amount of lived-in, Maps in Portland, Maine, immediately charms guests with an impressive record collection, homemade soft pretzels, homey desserts, and a den-like environment.
Unpretentious enough to make a regular haunt but so cozy you could also plan a low-key date there, Maps finds the optimal balance between seedy and sophisticated.
instagram.com/maps_bar_portland
64 Market St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Idle Hour
Soaked in red light like a David Lynch film, Idle Hour in Baltimore started as a classic dive bar, morphed into a wine tasting room and bottle shop during COVID, and still stays true to its modest (divey) roots today.
Dance nights and DJs take over Idle Hours' corner bar, which narrowly avoided permanent closure in 2014 due to a structural issue before the Baltimore community rallied around the beloved lounge and saved the space from shutdown.
(410) 989-3405
201 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230
Massachusetts: The Clock Tavern
Somewhere between a sports bar and a nightclub, Boston's The Clock Tavern hosts raucous parties where Beantown's residents can be seen while also doubling as a bar where locals can cheer on the city's many sports teams, such as the Red Sox, the Celtics, and the Bruins. Also proud of the city's golden boy, Ben Affleck, The Clock Bar often repurposes images of Mr. Affleck to promote its happenings, which certainly look wicked awesome.
(617) 269-2480
342 W Broadway, Boston, MA 02127
Michigan: The Old Miami
Located in Detroit, The Old Miami's name is an acronym for "Missing in Action Michigan" to honor the owner's own veteran origin story, along with his fellow Vietnam infantrymen.
Dingy in all the right ways, The Old Miami blends psych rock, country, and local flavor into a perfect party, and we're not surprised it has lasted over 45 years.
instagram.com/theoldmiamidetroit
(313) 831-3830
3930 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Minnesota: Northeast Yacht Club
With no official social media presence and a rich history dating back to the pre-prohibition era, Minneapolis' Northeast Yacht Club seems unbothered by the hassle of modern branding and business practices. Instead, it relies on the tried-and-true, old-school charms that made the bar one of the longest-running legends of the Midwest.
(612) 378-1740
801 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mississippi: Blue Front Cafe
Since opening its doors in 1948, Mississippi's Blue Front Cafe has witnessed numerous blues acts – as well as the Civil Rights Movement — evolve into the present day. Often cited as the state's longest-running juke joint, The Blue Front remains owned and operated by the family who first opened its azure-colored doors and is currently under the tutelage of Jimmy "Duck" Holmes, who, along with running the historic bar, was also honored with a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2021.
facebook.com/bluefrontcafeblues
(662) 528-1900
107 W Railroad Ave, Bentonia, MS 39040
Missouri: The Silver Ballroom
The Silver Ballroom poured its first drink in 2010, catering to trigger-happy pinball enthusiasts and locals alike. Now equipped with 20 pinball machines, give or take, the St. Louis bar hosts pinball leagues for the serious hobbyists, all while churning out cold ones and bar food to dedicated regulars.
instagram.com/the_silver_ballroom_stl
(314) 832-9223
4701 Morgan Ford Rd, St. Louis, MO 63116
Montana: Charlie B's
Charlie's Bar, or Charlie B's, — Missoula, Montana's divey mainstay — functions as both a late-night sanctuary for night owls and a daytime eatery for families at its adjacent Dinosaur Cafe. With walls lined with photos of regulars from Charlie's Bar's first life as Eddie's Club, the brick bar feels like a time warp dusted with Creole flavoring.
instagram.com/charliesbarmissoula
(406) 549-3589
428 N Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: Josephine's Cozy Corner Lounge
Known for its seemingly never-ending Great Plains and cornfields, Nebraska holds a diamond in the rough as far as dive bars are concerned, with Josephine's Cozy Corner Lounge. Dimly lit with a large, jukebox-glowing dining room, Josephine's basement bar has catered to the Cornhuskers of its neighborhood since the '40s.
(402) 345-7197
2201 Pierce St, Omaha, NE 68108
Nevada: Atomic Liquors
Though Nevada's bar scene is flooded with flashy lounges of all types, Las Vegas' oldest freestanding bar, Atomic Liquors, sits outside the strip in Vegas' downtown Fremont district. Serving cocktails, beers, and other goodies to folks looking for an alternative to the strip's blaring scene, Atomic feels like a slightly more subdued setting to wet one's whistle while hitting pause on Sin City's other thrills, such as luxurious buffets and Frank Sinatra-worthy steakhouses.
(702) 982-3000
917 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
New Hampshire: Fury's Publick House
Both a pub and an occasional musical and comedy venue, Fury's Publick House awaits guests in a red brick building in New Hampshire's picturesque Seacoast region. A beer-soaked reprieve from the outside world, Fury's offers hearty meals, Jameson shots, and even a smoking patio for those in need of a temporary hideaway from their lives outside the welcoming bar.
(603) 617-3633
1 Washington St, Dover, NH 03820
New Jersey: Hudson House
Nestled in New Jersey's Long Beach Island neighborhood, Hudson House provides a warming nest to the sea-whipped suburban town. With a vintage jukebox, arcade games, shuffleboard, and pool tables, Hudson House realizes the small joys of low-stakes competition while swigging a cheap beer.
(609) 492-9616
19 E 13th St, Beach Haven, NJ 08008
New Mexico: Silva's Saloon
Though on any day of the week, Silva's Saloon doorsteps might be lined with dozens of motorcycles, the Bernalillo bar remains much more than just a biker bar. With decor harkening back to the Old West era, Silva's has been in operation since the day after Prohibition laws lifted in 1933, and with its history, provides a temporal mile-marker for drinking culture in America.
(505) 867-9976
955 S Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004
New York: Julius'
Largely speculated to be New York City's oldest gay bar, Julius' has provided a cheery atmosphere for New York's Greenwich Village since transforming from a grocery store to a lounge in the mid-19th century. A permanent fixture, Julius' continues to sling drinks in its disco-ball kissed dining room, always set up for a party to erupt.
(877) 746-0528
159 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014
North Carolina: Kotuku Surf Club
Like so many great dives, Kotuku Surf Club not only provides an easy-going atmosphere for its neighborhood to let off steam, but also manages to create a miniature community in its little corner of the world. Hosting food carts in its parking lot, thrift markets within its walls, and celebratory block parties outdoors, Kotuku Surf Club brings the beach lifestyle to land with its afternoon-to-late-night offerings.
703 Rigsbee Ave, Durham, NC 27701
North Dakota: Bun Lounge
A hybrid casino/bar, Bun Lounge mixes two of America's favorite vices as guests indulge in slot machines with the option to sip on shots and beer-backs. A little local charm mixed with a big dose of gaming, Bun Lounge provides a short-term vacation for partygoers looking to gamble with more than just the next day's potential hangover.
(701) 772-4366
1708 Mill Rd, Grand Forks, ND 58203
Ohio: Junker's Tavern
With a name like Junker's, this Cincinnati bar knows how to signal to passersby exactly what sort of atmosphere awaits them inside. Wall-to-wall graffiti-marked bathrooms, a cramped stage, and vintage toys adorn the lived-in Queen City dive, which has served its community since 1952.
(513) 541-5470
4156 Langland St, Cincinnati, OH 45223
Oklahoma: Cock O' the Walk
With one of the best neon signs hanging above any dive bar, Oklahoma City's Cock O' the Walk has embodied unserious bar culture since it premiered in 1960. With a full menu featuring wings, burgers, hot dogs, and a list of messy sandwiches, Cock O' the Walk provides patrons enough sustenance for a quick visit, or an entire trivia night match.
(405) 524-0304
3705 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Oregon: Reel M Inn
In a city swimming in dive bars, Portland, Oregon's Reel M Inn takes the cake due to its legendary fried chicken, which can also come with an equally iconic hour-plus wait. But once the basket of perfectly breaded fried chicken and jojos lands on the sticky tables, diners are transported to a late-night dining utopia.
(503) 231-3880
2430 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
Pennsylvania: Les & Doreen's Happy Tap
Located in the trendy Philadelphia enclave of Fishtown, Les & Doreen's Happy Tap provides the neighborhood with a low-key, inexpensive venue to belt out your latest karaoke song, watch the Eagles play, or just take in one of the bar's famous Long Island Iced Teas.
(215) 634-1123
1301 E Susquehanna Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Rhode Island: The Scurvy Dog
This oddly named Providence, Rhode Island punk rock dive proudly advertises its noisy ambience, which takes place in a box-like bar with a substantial beer garden attached. Not for the faint of heart, The Scurvy Dog provides Providence with a niche setting and big personality suited for lovers of counter culture.
(215) 634-1123
1718 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02909
South Carolina: The Griffon
Overflowing with character, the Griffon's wooden beams and walls are nearly entirely plastered with defaced dollar bills. Even its working bartenders must maneuver over the decorative dollars, which every so often are stripped and donated to local causes and non-profits. The menu is full of the usual suspects (beer, fried food, wings, etc.), but its charms even lured in Anthony Bourdain for a drink back in 2015.
(843) 723-1700
18 Vendue Range, Charleston, SC 29401
South Dakota: Moonshine Gulch Saloon
In a state so rich in roadside attractions, state parks, and even the largest motorcycle rally in the world, South Dakota no doubt deserves a dive bar fit for an American hero. Enter Moonshine Gulch Saloon, a stand-alone relic established in 1910. Largely unchanged, visually, in its storied history, Moonshine Gulch provides a laid-back destination for anyone passing through the state's Black Hills.
(605) 574-1800
22635 N Rochford Rd, Hill City, SD 57745
Tennessee: Earnestine & Hazel's
Claiming to own the "greatest jukebox" in the entire country, Memphis' Earnestine & Hazel's moody lighting has basked over the likes of musical greats such as Ray Charles, Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Tina Turner, and Aretha Franklin as they cooled off post-show at the nearby Club Paradise. Part of the fabric of Memphis' musical history, Earnestine & Hazel's represents a living museum of some of the city's greatest achievements.
(901) 523-9754
531 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103
Texas: Voodoo Queen Daiquiri Dive
This hole-in-the-wall lounge holds the key to many of the Lone Star State's greatest charms. Garage doors transform the brick building into an icehouse that serves multiple margarita variations, longneck beer cans, and po' boys to Texans looking to spread out in a roomy space full of pool tables, black lights, and churning slushee machines.
322 Milby St, Houston, TX 77003
Utah: Tailgate Tavern
Utah's notoriously strict liquor laws haven't stopped Tailgate Tavern from becoming a world-class dive bar for its SLC natives. What the bar lacks in long pours, it surely makes up for in bar food, entertainment, and relaxed atmosphere. Weekly events like bingo, poker, open mic, and, of course, karaoke make Tailgate a mainstay for its Ski City community.
(801) 290-2531
3550 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Vermont: Babes
What do you get when you cross modern branding sensibilities with well-made classic cocktails, Midwest cuisine, and a patio space with white noise from a nearby river? Babes, Vermont's gem of a bar, of course. Opened in 2018, Babes already acts as one of Bethel's most versatile places to catch an informal drink, quick snack, or spread out as you sip reasonably priced drinks.
(802) 234-1144
221 Main St, Bethel, VT 05032
Virginia: Wonderland
With a name like "Wonderland," it's no surprise that Richmond's kitchy dive bar draws crowds for its eccentric decor and live music. Though we know the saying remains "Virginia is for lovers," when inside Wonderland, we also believe it's for delightful weirdos as well.
(804) 643-9233
1727 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223
Washington: Bob's Java Jive
What more could you want than a tea-kettle-shaped bar with a slight tiki vibe and a near-century-long history? Not only does Bob's Java Jive check every single one of our dive bar boxes, it also is rumored to have been a favorite of Washingtonian grunge-rock legend, Kurt Cobain, and even pays tribute to the deceased singer with a booth named after the musical icon.
(253) 475-9843
2102 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
West Virginia: Tumbleweed Saloon
The no-frills dining room of Morgantown's Tumbleweed Saloon could easily be mistaken for a "Yellowstone" set with its wooden bartop, barebones set up, and barn-like patio. But like many great dive bars, Tumbleweed's secret weapon relies on its sneaky food menu featuring down-home classics like scalloped potatoes, chicken fried steak, and hot roast beef sandwiches.
(304) 291-0487
3585 Grafton Rd, Morgantown, WV 26508
Wisconsin: Showboat Saloon
The Cheese State's premier dive bar dates back to 1907, when the oddly shaped building was constructed as offices for railroad workers with a tavern attached underneath to enjoy the spoils of quitting time. Today, the saloon continues to host shows and serve beer alongside a lengthy menu largely populated by pizza offerings.
(608) 253-2628
24 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Wyoming: Rainbow Bar
Housed in a historic building in Sheridan, Rainbow Bar's neon sign guides thirsty visitors into a homey room adorned with taxidermied animals, pool tables, and wooden floors. It's an ideal setting to try donning a brimmed hat and other Western wear to see how well the Cowboy State and its settings suit you.
facebook.com/thebowinsheridanwy
(307) 674-7848
264 N Main St, Sheridan, WY 82801