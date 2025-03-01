Which State Has The Most Expensive Groceries?

It might be all palm trees and paradise on postcards, but Hawaii pinches shoppers hardest at the grocery store. According to a 2023 survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, residents of the nation's 50th state paid, on average, $333.88 per week for groceries — the most expensive grocery bill in the country. A number of factors contributed to the high cost of food in Hawaii, and even now, those same factors determine how high or low food prices are no matter where you live. However, Hawaii faces some challenges that other states don't, which also explain the reasons behind the state's jacked-up food costs.

As it turns out, there's a price to pay for living on an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Food must be shipped to Hawaii from the mainland. This impacts what people pay for even the most basic staple items like milk, which has been roughly $7 a gallon in recent years. Since there are not as many dairy cows in Hawaii as there are in places like Wisconsin, for example, where milk excesses get made into scoops of frozen custard and soft serve, milk and other dairy products must be imported to meet the demand.

It's for a similar reason that Alaska comes in just behind Hawaii on the list at $328.71 per week. The farther away from the main food supply that a state is, the more residents will pay for food. As it turns out, Wisconsin boasts the lowest food prices in the U.S., with residents paying $221.46 per week. Given that this Midwestern state is located right in the heart of America's breadbasket, these low costs are hardly a surprise.