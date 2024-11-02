How Long Does It Take For Jell-O Shots To Set?

If you're hosting a gathering and looking for a fun, creative addition to the drink options, try serving up some Jell-O shots. Of course, they should always be enjoyed responsibly, but they're easy to make and often a crowd pleaser. However, you will need to plan in advance because Jell-O shots require at least two hours in the refrigerator — but ideally about four hours — to properly set.

When learning how to make Jell-O shots, it's helpful to know this treat is just a mixture of alcohol, gelatin powder, and water, which is then poured in a shot glass, where it sets before it is served. The gelatin is made using boiling water and powder, then once the gelatin is completely dissolved in the water, alcohol (usually vodka) is added to the mix. Since it starts out as a liquid, you need to give it time to turn into that jiggly Jell-O treat we know and love. The shots should scoop easily from the shot glasses they're in, so the Jell-O has to be completely firmed up, or you could be left with messy shots.