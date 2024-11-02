How Long Does It Take For Jell-O Shots To Set?
If you're hosting a gathering and looking for a fun, creative addition to the drink options, try serving up some Jell-O shots. Of course, they should always be enjoyed responsibly, but they're easy to make and often a crowd pleaser. However, you will need to plan in advance because Jell-O shots require at least two hours in the refrigerator — but ideally about four hours — to properly set.
When learning how to make Jell-O shots, it's helpful to know this treat is just a mixture of alcohol, gelatin powder, and water, which is then poured in a shot glass, where it sets before it is served. The gelatin is made using boiling water and powder, then once the gelatin is completely dissolved in the water, alcohol (usually vodka) is added to the mix. Since it starts out as a liquid, you need to give it time to turn into that jiggly Jell-O treat we know and love. The shots should scoop easily from the shot glasses they're in, so the Jell-O has to be completely firmed up, or you could be left with messy shots.
Layered Jell-O shots require more time
There are a number of ways to add flavor and texture to your Jell-O shots, but you still need to use the gelatin and water combination, so the time frame for setting remains at least two hours. You can keep it simple with just flavored gelatin and vodka, or you can add multiple layers of different gelatin flavors and colors for a more creative Jell-O shot. If you go this route, the two-hour minimum increases because each layer needs to get firm enough that it can withstand the addition of another layer. Give each layer about 30 minutes to set before adding a new layer, then give the Jello-O shots another two hours once you've added that final layer.
If you're making berry-flavored Jell-O, you can add mixed berries into the shots, too. Finely chop strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries and add them into the shot. They will sink to the bottom, but that's all right — the result is a surprising texture and an even fruiter flavor. You can also save your lemon peels to create the ultimate Jello-O shots that are made in halved lemons instead of shot glasses. And perhaps the best trick when making these shots is to use a pancake batter dispenser, which ensures an even amount of Jell-O in each shot glass.